Hard Rock International Announces Its Annual Pinktober® Campaign Pledging Support For Breast Cancer Awareness And Research

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Sept. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hard Rock International continues its steadfast support for breast cancer awareness and research with its annual PINKTOBER® campaign taking place throughout October. This PINKTOBER campaign celebrates over two decades of Hard Rock's encouragement to bring awareness and assistance to this important cause. Through Hard Rock's charitable arm, the Hard Rock Heals Foundation®, Hard Rock Cafe, Hotel and Casino locations worldwide will be participating in the campaign by offering limited-edition, pink themed merchandise that benefits national and local breast cancer charities. Hard Rock's continuous support for breast cancer awareness and research highlights the brand's enduring commitment to its "Love All – Serve All" and "Take Time to Be Kind" mottos, which places emphasis on improving the lives of people and communities around the world.

This year, Hard Rock International is offering uniquely designed, limited-edition merchandise that gives back, including a face mask featuring the universally symbolic Pink Ribbon, as well as its newest PINKTOBER Pink Ribbon lapel pin. This merchandise is available for purchase at Hard Rock's Rock Shop® locations and the brand's online retail site https://shop.hardrock.com.

"Our climate has changed dramatically in 2020, but it cannot distract from the importance of the continued promotion of Breast Cancer awareness and research," said Jon Lucas, Chief Operating Officer of Hard Rock International. "Hard Rock International is proud to lend its unwavering support toward this global issue, raising over $7 million since the program's inception to further spread the message of courage and hope among fighters, survivors and their loved ones on a local and global scale."

About Hard Rock Heals Foundation®:

The Hard Rock Heals Foundation is a registered 501(c)(3) charitable organization and oversees all philanthropic outreach for Hard Rock International. Music is energy; it stirs emotion, inspires, connects, and restores. The Hard Rock Heals Foundation exists to improve lives through the power of music. Since its inception in 1971, Hard Rock International has brought people together through the power of music. We have developed partnerships with artists ranging from emerging to iconic in support of charitable efforts around the world. The Hard Rock Heals Foundation provides grants and assistance to individuals whose goal is to heal through the power of music. Partnerships with like-minded, music-centric organizations allow Hard Rock Heals Foundation the opportunity to improve lives and promote wellness.

About Hard Rock®

With venues in 76 countries spanning 256 locations that include owned/licensed or managed Hotels, Casinos, Rock Shops® and Cafes - Hard Rock International (HRI) is one of the most globally recognized companies. Beginning with an Eric Clapton guitar, Hard Rock owns the world's most valuable collection of music memorabilia at more than 83,000 pieces, which are displayed at its locations around the globe. In 2020, Hard Rock International was honored as one of Forbes Magazine's Best Employers for Diversity. In 2020 and 2019, they were named Forbes Magazine's Top Employers for Women and also in 2019, America's Best Large Employers. Hard Rock destinations are located in the world's greatest international gateway cities, including its two most successful flagship properties in Florida and home to the world's first Guitar Hotel® in South Florida, where its headquarters are located. The brand is owned by HRI parent entity The Seminole Tribe of Florida. For more information on Hard Rock International visit www.hardrock.com or shop.hardrock.com .

