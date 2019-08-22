Hard Rock International Appoints David Pellow To Senior Vice President Of Company Cafe Operations

"David Pellow has been a vital part of the Hard Rock team for many years and is the ideal executive to be at the forefront of the Cafe business," said Stephen K. Judge, President of Cafe Operations. "We look forward to seeing him prosper in his new role and continue to make tremendous contributions to the organization."

In 2001, Pellow began his career with Hard Rock as Assistant General Manager of Hard Rock Cafe Edinburgh and was quickly promoted to General Manager. In 2009, Hard Rock International named Pellow "General Manager of the Year". Just one year later, under his leadership, Hard Rock Cafe Edinburgh received the prestigious "Cafe of the Year" award at Hard Rock International's 2010 Global Conference.

Throughout his tenure with Hard Rock, Pellow has been instrumental to the openings of nine new Hard Rock Cafes across Europe, including the new flagship location in London's iconic Piccadilly Circus that opened on Monday, July 8, 2019 and showcases Hard Rock Cafe's modern vision for the future. Further, Pellow coordinated large scale events and concerts in iconic locations throughout Europe, including Piazza della Repubblica in Florence, Piazza del Popolo in Rome, Piazza San Marco in Venice, Promenade des Anglais in Nice and Platja del Forum in Barcelona, all of which attracted thousands of music fans.

Those looking to dine at Hard Rock Cafe can find their local Cafe and make a reservation by visiting www.hardrockcafe.com/locations.aspx. To purchase Hard Rock Cafe merchandise, visit the online Rock Shop® at https://shop.hardrock.com. For additional information on the Hard Rock Cafe brand, visit www.hardrockcafe.com/.

About Hard Rock ®:

With venues in 74 countries, including 188 Hard Rock Cafes, 240 Rock Shops®, 29 hotels and 11 casinos, Hard Rock International (HRI) is one of the most globally recognized companies. Beginning with an Eric Clapton guitar, Hard Rock owns the world's most valuable collection of music memorabilia, which is displayed at its locations around the globe. Hard Rock is also known for its collectible fashion and music-related merchandise available in global Rock Shops and online at https://shop.hardrock.com. HRI owns the global trademark for all Hard Rock brands including Hard Rock Live performance venues. The company owns, operates and franchises Cafes known for their award-winning Legendary ® Steak Burgers in iconic cities including London, New York, San Francisco, Sydney and Dubai. HRI also owns, licenses and/or manages hotel/casino properties worldwide. Destinations include the company's two most successful Hotel and Casino properties in Tampa and Hollywood, FL., both owned and operated by HRI parent entity The Seminole Tribe of Florida. Another exciting Hotel & Casino location includes Atlantic City. Hard Rock Hotels are located in vibrant city and resort destinations such as Bali, Cancun, Daytona Beach, Desaru Coast, Ibiza, London, Los Cabos, Orlando and Shenzhen. Upcoming new Hard Rock Cafe locations include Kathmandu, Nepal, Gran Canaria, Spain, New Castle, United Kingdom, Asuncion, Paraguay, and Chandigarh, India. New Hard Rock Hotel, Casino or Hotel & Casino projects include Amsterdam, Berlin, Budapest, Dublin, Madrid, Maldives, New York City, Ottawa, Sacramento, Dalian and Haikou in China. In 2018, Hard Rock International was recognized as a Forbes Magazine Top Employer for Women and Land Operator of the Year at the Global Gaming Awards. In 2019, Hard Rock International was honored as one of Forbes Magazine's America's Best Large Employers, Forbes Magazine's Top Employers for Women and No. 1 in J.D. Power's 2019 North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Study among Upper Upscale Hotel Chains. For more information on Hard Rock International visit www.hardrock.com.

