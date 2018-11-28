Hard Rock International Calls on Local Artists from Around the Globe to Participate in Its 2019 Battle of the Bands Competition

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Nov. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Hard Rock International will support aspiring musicians with its Battle of the Bands competition, a global search for top aspiring bands, solo artists, musicians, DJ's and MC's worldwide. The competition will give local artists a chance for glory as finalists will receive an all-expenses paid trip to New York City to perform at Hard Rock Cafe New York, $15,000 cash and performance time in front of top music industry executives. Hard Rock will accept band submissions for its global battle starting on Saturday, December 1, 2018 through Saturday, February 9, 2019.

"Music is the heart and soul of the Hard Rock brand and for more than four decades we have been committed to supporting live music and emerging artists from around the globe," said Stephen K. Judge, President of Cafe Operations for Hard Rock International. "We are honored to lend a stage to promising artists in the hopes of accelerating their music career."

Following open registration, each band selected for Hard Rock's Battle of the Bands competition will perform live in their home Hard Rock cafe in front of adoring fans and local judges. Following the live performances, two regional winners will be selected, receiving a prize of $1,000 and moving on to the next round of the competition, where the public will be encouraged to vote for their favorite global artist in a user generated online submission.

The three bands with the largest number of votes will become competition finalists and take the stage at Hard Rock Cafe New York, the iconic former Paramount Theater in the heart of Times Square. Finalists will receive an all-expenses paid trip to New York City, a $15,000 cash prize and the chance to perform for top record label executives.

The competition will further reinforce Hard Rock's mantras – All Is One and Love All, Serve All – and supports diversity, inclusion and tolerance. Performers will be tasked to deliver creative interpretations of well-known songs by bringing them to life in a different genre. Ambitious bands and musicians can visit www.hardrock.com/2019botb starting December 1, 2018 to register for the global showdown.

The contest is brought to fans through a partnership with Pepsi, combining Hard Rock's iconic brand and worldwide music program with Pepsi's strong music initiatives. The battle enables undiscovered talent to kick off their music careers and introduce themselves to leading music industry executives and Hard Rock's global audience.

For full rules and a list of participating locations, visit http://www.hardrock.com/content/images/promos/BattleOfTheBands/botb-landing.pdf. For additional information on the Hard Rock Cafe brand, please visit www.hardrock.com. Sponsor: Hard Rock Cafe.

Hard Rock International

With venues in 74 countries, including 183 cafes, 27 hotels and 12 casinos, Hard Rock International (HRI) is one of the most globally recognized companies. Beginning with an Eric Clapton guitar, Hard Rock owns the world's most valuable collection of music memorabilia, which is displayed at its locations around the globe. Hard Rock is also known for its collectible fashion and music-related merchandise and Hard Rock Live performance venues. HRI owns the global trademark for all Hard Rock brands. The company owns, operates and franchises Cafes in iconic cities including London, New York, San Francisco, Sydney and Dubai. HRI also owns, licenses and/or manages hotel/casino properties worldwide. Destinations include the company's two most successful Hotel and Casino properties in Tampa and Hollywood, FL., both owned and operated by HRI parent entity The Seminole Tribe of Florida, as well as other exciting locations including Atlantic City, Bali, Cancun, Daytona Beach, Ibiza, Orlando, Shenzhen and San Diego. Upcoming new Hard Rock Cafe locations include, Maldives, Manila, Malaga, Georgetown, Fortaleza, Rosario and Chengdu. New Hard Rock Hotel, Casino or Hotel & Casino projects include Berlin, Budapest, Desaru Coast, Dublin, London, Los Cabos, Madrid, Maldives, New York City, Ottawa, Sacramento, Dalian and Haikou in China. In 2018, Hard Rock International was recognized as a Forbes Magazine Top Employer for Women and Land Operator of the Year at the Global Gaming Awards. For more information on Hard Rock International visit www.hardrock.com.

SOURCE Hard Rock International

Related Links

http://www.hardrock.com

