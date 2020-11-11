Hard Rock International Honors U.S. Military Veterans Through Exclusive Partnership With Military Exchanges

"We are thrilled to partner with military exchanges nationwide to honor all branches of service and celebrate our U.S. military heroes for Veterans Day," said Mark Linduski, Director of Licensing at Hard Rock International. "This new and exclusive apparel line is a great opportunity to extend Hard Rock's reach while emphasizing our brand's identity that's firmly built on music and entertainment."

In support of the military exchange's collaborative IN RECOGNITION OF events, a series of special music performances will be broadcasted on Veterans Day across all military resale social channels (@ShopMyExchange; @NavyExchange; @MarineCorpsExchange; @CoastGuardExchange; and @YourCommissary).

Performances from artists Hanson and Ashanti were filmed at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino locations in Tulsa and Atlantic City respectively, and will be streamed across social media platforms at 6pm EST and 7pm EST. The full schedule is as follows. All times are EST:

4pm K. Michelle

5pm Tank and The Bangas

6pm Hanson - Live From The Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Tula, Oklahoma

7pm Ashanti - Live from The Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, NJ

8pm Craig Morgan

9pm Andy Grammer

10pm Big Boi

The full list of artists and the schedule can be seen on the @NavyExchange Facebook page.

Other "In Recognition Of" events scheduled include:

Military-exclusive Facebook live interviews featuring military heroes and a very special celebrity guests.

Guests include:

Medal of Honor recipients Col.(R) Jack Jacobs, Capt.(R) Florent Groberg, Sgt. Maj.(R) Gary Littrell, Sgt.(R) Gary Beikirch Dwayne and Warrant Officer(R) Woody Williams, Silver Lifesaving medal recipient Petty Officer 2nd Class Victoria Vanderhaden and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. Visit the Army & Air Force Exchange Service Hub for a complete schedule.

Test Your Strength Plank Challenge—Share a photos or video performing a plank on the exchanges' and the commissary's special social media event pages beginning Nov. 1 for a chance to win an exchange gift card. Famous faces including 1st Lt. Melissa Stockwell, Purple Heart recipient and Paralympian; celebrity chef Robert Irvine and superstar Mark Wahlberg plan to test their plank strength too.

A Challenge coin giveaway—Exchanges and commissaries will distribute limited-edition challenge coins on Nov. 11. Coins available while supplies last.

Hard Rock International (HRI) is one of the most globally recognized companies with venues in 248 locations spanning 70 countries that include owned, licensed or managed Hotels, Casinos, Rock Shops®, Cafes and Hard Rock Live concert halls. Beginning with an Eric Clapton guitar, Hard Rock owns and showcases the world's most valuable collection of music memorabilia at more than 83,000 pieces.

