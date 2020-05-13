Hard Rock International (HRI) Acquires Full Intellectual Property Rights To Hard Rock Hotel & Casino® In Las Vegas In Deal With Juniper Capital

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hard Rock International (HRI) announced today that the world-renowned entertainment and hospitality brand has purchased all rights to the Hard Rock® brand and related trademarks in Las Vegas from Houston-based private equity firm, Juniper Capital, which purchased the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino® Las Vegas in 2018 from Brookfield Asset Management. The transaction allows HRI exclusive full rights to memorabilia, signage and merchandise, along with intellectual property rights for affiliated restaurant and entertainment trademarks and website domain names. Effective immediately, HRI and its affiliates will no longer be restricted from developing, owning, licensing, managing or operating any Hard Rock-branded casino and integrated resort within Clark County, Nevada.

"This agreement marks an exciting chapter for Hard Rock, in Las Vegas and beyond," said Jim Allen, Chairman, Hard Rock International. "We look forward to the opportunity of enhancing our presence in Las Vegas, which will always be one of the most iconic entertainment markets in the world."

As an internationally recognized brand known for amazing experiences and premiere hospitality, HRI will now be able to own and manage the ultimate guest experience in Las Vegas.

About Hard Rock®:

With venues in 76 countries spanning 262 locations that include owned/licensed or managed Hotels, Casinos, Rock Shops® and Cafes - Hard Rock International (HRI) is one of the most globally recognized companies. Beginning with an Eric Clapton guitar, Hard Rock owns the world's most valuable collection of music memorabilia at more than 83,000 pieces, which are displayed at its locations around the globe.. In 2019, Hard Rock International was honored as one of Forbes Magazine's America's Best Large Employers, Forbes Magazine's Top Employers for Women and No. 1 in J.D. Power's 2019 North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Study among Upper Upscale Hotel Chains. Hard Rock destinations are located in the world's greatest international gateway cities, including its two most successful flagship properties in Florida and home to the world's first Guitar Hotel® in South Florida, where its headquarters are located. The brand is owned by HRI parent entity The Seminole Tribe of Florida. For more information on Hard Rock International visit www.hardrock.com or shop.hardrock.com.

