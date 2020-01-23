Hard Rock International Names DJ Khaled First Artist Residency Of 2020

The "Big Game After Party Presented by Greystone Sundays with DJ Khaled & Friends" at DAER Nightclub in Hollywood will take place on Sunday, February 2, and will mark the first performance by the new resident DJ, with seven additional performances scheduled throughout 2020.

"The Hard Rock is an iconic brand known around the world, and I am excited to announce my new DJ Khaled residency at their flagship properties in Florida and New Jersey," said DJ Khaled. "Kicking off my residency at the new DAER Nightclub in South Florida for the Big Game Weekend is going to be epic, and I look forward to making 2020 with Hard Rock an unforgettable year."

"This year is going to be big for Khaled and with the announcement of his residency at Hard Rock, we are thrilled to continue this incredible journey in his career. As a DJ first and foremost, producer, mogul and entrepreneur – DJ Khaled has always been about the music and this partnership gives him another opportunity to connect with his fans," said Michael Yormark, President of Roc Nation Sports International/Co-CEO of Roc Nation Unified.

"Roc Nation strives to foster impactful partnerships with our talent and this is just that. We are so excited to set things off in a big way with Miami native DJ Khaled and Hard Rock on the weekend of the Big Game."

DAER South Florida, the Las Vegas-style Dayclub and Nightclub which has taken Hollywood by a storm with its epic roster of DJs and performers, will feature a complete lineup of artists and events for the Big Game Weekend, including DJ Martin Garrix at DAER Dayclub on Saturday, February 1; Lil Jon at DAER Dayclub on Sunday, February 2; and DJ Khaled at DAER Nightclub on Sunday, February 2 - with even more artists to be announced soon.

"We are so pleased to announce this incredible partnership with DJ Khaled," said Jim Allen, Chairman and CEO of Hard Rock International. "We are grateful to him and Roc Nation for helping us bring guests another level of world class entertainment to our flagship properties."

For table reservations please call 945-779-4750 or visit hardrocknightlife@shrss.com . For a complete lineup of artists and events, to purchase tickets or for more information on DAER, visit www.hardrocknightlife.com .

DAER Dayclub operates Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. DAER Nightclub is open Friday and Saturday from 10 p.m. to late. Guests must be 21 years of age or older to attend.

Download high-resolution images here .

About DAER South Florida

Located in the Guitar Hotel, at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, DAER South Florida is comprised of three concepts. DAER Nightclub is South Florida's newest hot spot featuring the most sought-after DJs, performers and a world-class VIP experience. DAER Dayclub is the premier South Florida ultra-pool party and the first Dayclub experience in Hollywood, boasting a resort-style pool and two dipping pools. DAER Rooftop - opening soon - completes the complex, featuring a dramatic view overlooking the new lagoon and pool area, including the Bora Bora villa experience. The 44,000-square-foot, indoor-outdoor complex is the second location and continuation of the DAER franchise, in a partnership between the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood and MLS Nightclubs. Interior designers for DAER South Florida are AvroKO of New York City. Audio was designed by Sound Investment with lighting by SJ Lighting. Landscape designers are EDSA of Fort Lauderdale. For more information on DAER South Florida, visit www.hardrocknightlife.com . Facebook: DAERSouthFlorida, Twitter: @DAERSouthFL, Instagram: @DAERSouthFL.

About Hard Rock®:

With venues in 76 countries spanning 262 locations that include owned/licensed or managed Hotels, Casinos, Rock Shops® and Cafes - Hard Rock International (HRI) is one of the most globally recognized companies. Beginning with an Eric Clapton guitar, Hard Rock owns the world's most valuable collection of music memorabilia at more than 83,000 pieces, which are displayed at its locations around the globe. In 2018, Hard Rock International was recognized as a Forbes Magazine Top Employer for Women and Land Operator of the Year at the Global Gaming Awards. In 2019, Hard Rock International was honored as one of Forbes Magazine's America's Best Large Employers, Forbes Magazine's Top Employers for Women and No. 1 in J.D. Power's 2019 North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Study among Upper Upscale Hotel Chains. Hard Rock destinations are located in the world's greatest international gateway cities, including its two most successful flagship properties in Florida and home to the world's first Guitar Hotel® in South Florida, where its headquarters are located. The brand is owned by HRI parent entity The Seminole Tribe of Florida. For more information on Hard Rock International visit www.hardrock.com or shop.hardrock.com.

ABOUT DJ KHALED

GRAMMY® nominated multi-platinum artist, music industry visionary, innovative influencer, mogul, and mega-producer DJ Khaled retains a perennial spot at the top of the global conversation. How many artists have sound tracked a White House Correspondents Dinner' grand entrance by President Barack Obama and shared the screen with Academy® Award nominee Ray Liotta? None, other than DJ Khaled...

He managed to do all of this while occupying the top of the charts. Since launching his career two decades ago, he has sold 18 million singles and 5 million albums and generated 3 billion- plus streams. His discography encompasses eight gold singles, five platinum singles, and two double-platinum singles. He landed back-to-back #1 debuts on the Billboard Top 200 with the gold-selling Major Key in 2016 and platinum-certified GRAMMY® Award-nominated Grateful in 2017. The latter boasted the sextuple-platinum Billboard Hot 100 #1 "I'm The One" [feat. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper, & Lil Wayne] and quadruple-platinum "Wild Thoughts" [feat. Rihanna & Bryson Tiller]. His twelfth full-length album, Father of Asahd [We The Best Music Group/Epic Records], would be the "#1 Most-Streamed Record" upon release in 2019, achieve a gold certification from the RIAA, and mark his third straight Top 2 debut on the Billboard Top 200. He also runs We The Best Music Group, stands out as a New York Times bestselling author, and served as a judge on Fox's top-rated 2018 smash The Four. Plus, Bono welcomed him as the first social media ambassador for Project Red and Get Schooled enlisted him as its national spokesperson.

ABOUT ROC-NATION

Founder Shawn 'JAY-Z' Carter's love of sports led to the natural formation of Roc Nation Sports and Roc Nation Sports International, supporting athletes in the same way Roc Nation has been working alongside and advocating for artists in the music industry for years. Roc Nation Sports International focuses on elevating athletes' career on a global scale both on and off the field. Roc Nation Sports International conceptualizes and executes marketing and endorsement deals, community outreach, charitable tie-ins, media relations and brand strategy.

Media Contact for DAER South Florida

Brigitte Ruiz, Carma Connected

Daer@carmaconnected.com

(305) 438-9200

Media Contacts for DJ Khaled

Cindi Berger

Rogers and Cowan/PMK

Cindi.berger@pmkbnc.com

Killian Lewis

Rogers and Cowan/PMK

Killian.lewis@pmkbnc.com

SOURCE Hard Rock International

Related Links

http://www.hardrock.com

