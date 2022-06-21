Hard Rock International Partners with American Express Presents BST Hyde Park to Bring U.K. Music Lovers Special Activations & Surprises

Hard Rock Cafe will activate at BST Hyde Park with a cafe pop-up on the festival grounds and in the VIP section, where attendees can enjoy menu offerings without straying far from the excitement. Additionally, to support the next generation of artists that may someday be headlining festivals, Hard Rock is sponsoring one of the stages, Hard Rock Rising presents the Rainbow Stage, which will feature up-and-coming artists from around the world.

The Hard Rock Cafe locations will also have unique memorabilia on display including pieces from BST Hyde Park performers Elton John, The Rolling Stones, Eagles, Duran Duran and Pearl Jam, as well as memorabilia from other famed U.K. music greats.

"For 50 years Hard Rock has been associated with the biggest names in music," said Jim King CEO of European Festivals at AEG Presents. "We look forward to sharing their glorious history at BST Hyde Park this summer where music fans can enjoy the famous Hard Rock Cafe and the Hard Rock Rising Stage."

SOURCE Hard Rock International