Hard Rock International Sponsors Live Concert Series at the 70th Sapporo Snow Festival in Hokkaido, Japan

As part of Hard Rock's dedication to inspiring young future artists around the globe, Hard Rock Japan also partnered with local music schools and dance groups to be the opening acts for all four bands. The opening acts included a Japanese traditional Taiko drum performance by Sapporo Sosei High School, a 63-piece brass band ensemble from Hokkai High School, a cappella group by Hokkaido University and a hip-hop dance performance/competition by Sapporo Ryukoku Gakuen that was judged by DA PUMP.

Kyary Pamyu Pamyu – Is a popular J-Pop artist whose hit singles include " Pon Pon Pon ," " Candy Candy " and "Fashion Monster." She is also known to media as a "Harajuku Pop Princess" She has been named the ambassador of Tokyo's trendy Harajuku neighborhood and has played in almost all the major festivals in Japan . Kyary has signed a U.S. distribution deal with Sire Records.

During the Hard Rock Family Live concerts, Hard Rock invited local guests with hearing disabilities to enjoy the shows with the assistance of a round shaped electronic device called a "Sound Hug." The prototype devices are wired to the sound system so that guests can experience the music in real-time, which is felt by varying levels of vibration along with strobing mood colors coming from the Sound Hug.

In addition to the Hard Rock Family Live concert series, Hard Rock sponsored a massive snow sculpture towering over four-stories showcasing Hatsune Miku, the 3D holographic Vocaloid popstar. Measuring 22 meters wide, 15 meters high and 15 meters front to back, it took roughly 2,000 members from the Japan Self Defense Force, hundreds of hours and 650 dump trucks carrying approximately 2-3 tons of snow each, to construct the enormous snow sculpture of "Miku."

"I am so proud Hard Rock Japan was able to be a part of this year's record-setting attendance during Sapporo's 70th Snow Festival event," said Ado Machida, president of Hard Rock Japan. "From our 'Hatsune Miku' snow sculpture sponsorship to our Hard Rock Family Live concerts, Hard Rock was able to give local residents and tourists a taste of what the future World-Class Hard Rock Entertainment Resort will bring to Hokkaido."

For more information about Hard Rock Japan, visit HardRock.co.jp.

