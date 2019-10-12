Hard Rock International Statement on Hard Rock Hotel New Orleans
Hard Rock International
Oct 12, 2019, 16:37 ET
HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Oct. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Citadel Builders LLC was contracted by Kailas Companies, owner of the project, to build the Hard Rock Hotel New Orleans based on a brand licensing agreement with Hard Rock International, the future manager of the hotel. Hard Rock has had no involvement in the construction of the project. We want to extend our deepest sympathies to victims of this tragic accident and to their loved ones and friends.
