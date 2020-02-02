Hard Rock International Unveils Extended Version of Big Game Commercial

Please click below to view "The Hype" extended version.

https://youtu.be/pHYiE4W4EO8

In conjunction with the spot, Hard Rock's "Live Like a Legend" $2 Million Giveaway has launched on hardrock.com.

Since the brand's inception in 1971, Hard Rock has been synonymous with music and entertainment, as evidenced by 35,000 live shows annually across the portfolio, celebrating contemporary, emerging and legendary artists worldwide. This is also displayed in Hard Rock's curated music memorabilia, which includes the world's most valuable collection of more than 83,000 music items and pop-culture artifacts. Along with unique memorabilia adorning the walls, every property offers stylish design, unparalleled service and a unique vibe. With 31 hotels and 12 casinos currently operating around the globe (and exploration of more than 17 property deals in the pipeline), in addition to 251 iconic Hard Rock Cafes, Hard Rock is recognized as a world-class entertainment and lifestyle brand, offering guests an immersive music experience relevant to all generations.

For more information or to book a stay at any of the Hard Rock Hotels & Casinos around the globe, visit hardrock.com.

About Hard Rock®:

With venues in 76 countries spanning 262 locations that include owned/licensed or managed Hotels, Casinos, Rock Shops® and Cafes - Hard Rock International (HRI) is one of the most globally recognized companies. Beginning with an Eric Clapton guitar, Hard Rock owns the world's most valuable collection of music memorabilia at more than 83,000 pieces, which are displayed at its locations around the globe. In 2018, Hard Rock International was recognized as a Forbes Magazine Top Employer for Women and Land Operator of the Year at the Global Gaming Awards. In 2019, Hard Rock International was honored as one of Forbes Magazine's America's Best Large Employers, Forbes Magazine's Top Employers for Women and No. 1 in J.D. Power's 2019 North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Study among Upper Upscale Hotel Chains. Hard Rock destinations are located in the world's greatest international gateway cities, including its two most successful flagship properties in Florida and home to the world's first Guitar Hotel® in South Florida, where its headquarters are located. The brand is owned by HRI parent entity The Seminole Tribe of Florida. For more information on Hard Rock International visit www.hardrock.com or shop.hardrock.com.

For More Media Information:

Lauren Harrison/ Kerry Anne Watson

The Zimmerman Agency • 850.668.2222

hrhc-pr@zimmerman.com

SOURCE Hard Rock International

Related Links

https://www.hardrock.com

