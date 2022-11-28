HARD ROCK SUPERSTAR, IVAN MOODY, LEAD SINGER OF FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH, ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF NEW CANNABIS FLOWER AND EDIBLES LINE, GREENINGS

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ivan Moody, lead singer of famed hard rock band, Five Finger Death Punch, has announced his latest venture, Greenings by Moody's Medicinals , a high-quality, edgy cannabis line, featuring a variety of premium flower, infused pre-rolls, and gummies created through a partnership with Exhale Brands and Exhale Dispensary in Las Vegas, Nev.

"For years, I've had a very public struggle with alcohol addiction, and being prescribed an excessive amount of medication for my imbalances felt overwhelming and completely non-conducive to recovery," said Moody. "I wanted something natural that wouldn't leave me poisoned with sluggish side effects that countered my life on the road. Greenings was born as a result of the emotional and physical relief I found through cannabis and through my partnership with Exhale Brands, we created a powerful line made with the most high-quality ingredients that's reflective of my edgy lifestyle."

Moody initially started his journey into the wellness space with the launch of his premium CBD health line, Moody's Medicinals, which launched to rave reviews in June 2019.

Greenings will be available December 2022 at Exhale Dispensary and features several high-quality hybrid strains of cannabis and infused pre-rolls, including Angel De La Muerte, Ill Moody, and Mood Swings. Greenings' gummies are available in Strawberry, Dragon Fruit Punch, and Sour Blood Orange, and feature 10 milligrams of THC per serving. The company plans to expand the brand to California and Arizona in the near future.

"We couldn't be more excited to partner with Ivan Moody on his new cannabis line. Between his global success with Five Finger Death Punch along with his Moody's Medicinals line of CBD products, Ivan brings a unique passion to everything he touches," said Pete Findley, CEO of Exhale Brands. "His cannabis line brings with it an edge that fans of Ivan and the band can totally relate to."

About Greenings

Greenings by Moody's Medicinals was created by Ivan Moody, lead singer of famed rock band, Five Finger Death Punch. The Greenings line features cannabis flower, infused pre-rolls, and gummies. Launched in 2022 through a partnership with Exhale Brands and Exhale Dispensary in Las Vegas, Greenings is committed to providing conscientious consumers seeking emotional and physical relief with high-potent and powerful THC products. For more information on Greenings, please visit Greenings.co , follow the brand on Instagram at @GreeningsCo , and Facebook at facebook.com/greeningsco.

About Exhale Brands

Exhale Brands is a Las Vegas-based cannabis company whose services include production, manufacturing, and cultivation, and whose portfolio of in-house brands includes Roar, Effex, Hyve, AirBuds, Greenings, Mellow Vibes and more. Additionally, Exhale Brands owns and operates Exhale Dispensary located just off the Las Vegas strip on Flamingo Blvd. across from the Palms Casino Resort.

