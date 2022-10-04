Hard Rock Veteran Celebrates Customer Experience Day with Focus on "Service That Rocks"

WINTER GARDEN, Fla., Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jim Knight spent two decades traversing the world as Hard Rock International's head of Global Training, helping develop the company's next generation of customer service stars who rock. As companies large and small celebrate National Customer Experience Day today, Knight is focusing on helping them cultivate a stellar brand experience with his latest book "Service that Rocks: Create Unforgettable Experiences and Turn Customers into Fans."

Jim Knight, author of "Service that Rocks" Book 2 of 3 in the "Culture that Rocks" series by Jim Knight

The second of three in a series of books that expand on Knight's "Culture That Rocks" work, which was published in 2014, "Service that Rocks" drills into the overhaul he says is sorely needed within the "customer service" practiced in many industries. From front-line supervisors to C-suite occupants, Knight reminds them all that "legendary experiences come in every size."

Knight's practical focus stems from his years as an award-winning speaker. He now travels the globe reminding audiences that while product quality is a key differentiator, they must also be mindful of making their service delivery a chart-topping part of every customer transaction. "In fact, the delivery of an experience is now more critical to overall customer perception than anything else," Knight writes. "The rest of the experience is purely 'bricks and mortar' and will never be enough to separate the mediocre companies from the great ones."

Filled with stories from his years at Hard Rock as well as his hundreds of keynote speeches, workshops, consulting assignments and podcast interviews, Knight made sure "Service that Rocks" provides numerous examples of customer obsession while sprinkling in a few examples of those needing to improve their skills. He provides useful steps for those interested in differentiating their organization's brand in a cacophonous marketplace whether they are in hospitality, healthcare or auto repair.

"We helplessly hunger to be surprised by spectacular service, mostly because the great majority of companies simply do not feed our appetites," Knight said. A strong service culture attracts and retains productive employees, generates more revenue and strengthens the bottom line. And, it makes the business a rock star among the myriad of wannabe rockers.

"Service that Rocks" launches today and is available on all major platforms including Amazon, where it was a #1 pre-sale bestseller for six days and in the top 10 for several weeks. The book is also available on the Booky Call app and in independent bookstores.

Jim Knight is a speaker, author, podcaster and entrepreneur. After spending more than 20 years at Hard Rock International, starting as a host in a cafe and ending as the Sr. Director of Global Training, Knight is now the CEO of Knight Speaker, a global training company focusing on leadership, corporate culture, customer service and employee experience. Knight was featured as one of the Top 10 Most Booked & Rated Speakers in the U.S. by The Speaker Experts. He also co-hosts the "Thoughts that Rock" podcast and co-founded the Booky Call app, the world's fastest growing book discovery platform.

