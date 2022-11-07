Hard Seltzer Market Size to Grow by USD 1 Bn, Boston Beer Co. Inc. and Constellation Brands Inc. Among Key Vendors - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The hard seltzer market size is expected to grow by USD 1 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 13.59% during the forecast period, according to Technavio's latest report. This report is curated by covering all market trends, competitive landscape, regional outlook, and comprehensive analysis for business needs and growth strategies. All the major aspects, including a detailed analysis of the market overview, opportunities, market drivers, and potential applications are covered. Both qualitative and quantitative analyses are considered.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Hard Seltzer Market 2022-2026

Top Key players of the Hard Seltzer Market

Boston Beer Co. Inc. - The company offers hard seltzers under the brand Truly Hard seltzer.

Constellation Brands Inc. - The company offers hard seltzers under the brand Corona USA .

. Diageo Plc - The company offers hard seltzers under the brands Guiness, Smirnoff, and CaptianMorgan.

Heineken NV - The company offers hard seltzers such as Pure Pirana lemon, raspberry, and orange flavors.

Lift Bridge Brewing Co. - The company offers hard seltzer in strawberry flavor.

Molson Coors Beverage Co. - The company offers hard seltzers under the brands White claw, Mikes and Harder.

Kona Gold Beverage Inc.

E. and J. Gallo Winery

Future Proof Brands LLC

Hard Seltzer Beverage Company LLC

Anheuser Busch InBev SA

Mark Anthony Brands Inc.

Mark Anthony Brands International Unlimited Co.

Nude Beverages

Retail Services and Systems Inc.

San Juan Seltzer Inc.

The Coca Cola Co.

Kopparberg Cider of Sweden Ltd.

Hard Seltzer Market Split by Distribution Channel

Off-trade: The off-trade segment will be a significant contributor to market growth during the forecast period. The most common off-trade distribution channels of hard seltzer are supermarkets, hypermarkets, individual retailers, and online platforms. These distribution channels provide consumers with a wide variety of hard seltzer products and have dedicated sections to sell different brands.



On-trade

Hard Seltzer Market Split by Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East and Africa

Imperative Insights on the following aspects

What was the size of the global hard seltzer industry by value in 2020?

What will be the size of the global hard seltzer industry in 2026?

What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global hard seltzer industry?

How has the industry performed over the last five years?

What are the main segments that make up the global hard seltzer market?

Hard Seltzer Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.59% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 1 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 14.67 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 62% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Anheuser Busch InBev SA, Boston Beer Co. Inc., Constellation Brands Inc., Diageo Plc, E. and J. Gallo Winery, Future Proof Brands LLC, Hard Seltzer Beverage Company LLC, Heineken NV, Kona Gold Beverage Inc., Lift Bridge Brewing Co., Mark Anthony Brands Inc., Mark Anthony Brands International Unlimited Co., Molson Coors Beverage Co., Nude Beverages, Retail Services and Systems Inc., San Juan Seltzer Inc., The Coca Cola Co., and Kopparberg Cider of Sweden Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Consumer Staples Market Reports

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Distribution Channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Distribution Channel - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Distribution Channel



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Distribution Channel

5.3 Off-trade - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Off-trade - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Off-trade - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Off-trade - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Off-trade - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 On-trade - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on On-trade - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on On-trade - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on On-trade - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on On-trade - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Distribution Channel ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 68: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 78: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 79: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 80: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 81: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 Boston Beer Co. Inc.

Exhibit 89: Boston Beer Co. Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 90: Boston Beer Co. Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 91: Boston Beer Co. Inc. - Key offerings

10.4 Constellation Brands Inc.

Exhibit 92: Constellation Brands Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 93: Constellation Brands Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 94: Constellation Brands Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 95: Constellation Brands Inc. - Segment focus

10.5 Diageo Plc

Exhibit 96: Diageo Plc - Overview



Exhibit 97: Diageo Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 98: Diageo Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 99: Diageo Plc - Segment focus

10.6 Hard Seltzer Beverage Company LLC

Exhibit 100: Hard Seltzer Beverage Company LLC - Overview



Exhibit 101: Hard Seltzer Beverage Company LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 102: Hard Seltzer Beverage Company LLC - Key offerings

10.7 Heineken NV

Exhibit 103: Heineken NV - Overview



Exhibit 104: Heineken NV - Business segments



Exhibit 105: Heineken NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 106: Heineken NV - Segment focus

10.8 Kopparberg Cider of Sweden Ltd.

Exhibit 107: Kopparberg Cider of Sweden Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 108: Kopparberg Cider of Sweden Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 109: Kopparberg Cider of Sweden Ltd. - Key offerings

10.9 Mark Anthony Brands International Unlimited Co.

Exhibit 110: Mark Anthony Brands International Unlimited Co. - Overview



Exhibit 111: Mark Anthony Brands International Unlimited Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 112: Mark Anthony Brands International Unlimited Co. - Key offerings

10.10 Molson Coors Beverage Co.

Exhibit 113: Molson Coors Beverage Co. - Overview



Exhibit 114: Molson Coors Beverage Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 115: Molson Coors Beverage Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 116: Molson Coors Beverage Co. - Segment focus

10.11 San Juan Seltzer Inc.

Exhibit 117: San Juan Seltzer Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 118: San Juan Seltzer Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 119: San Juan Seltzer Inc. - Key offerings

10.12 The Coca Cola Co.

Exhibit 120: The Coca Cola Co. - Overview



Exhibit 121: The Coca Cola Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 122: The Coca Cola Co. - Key news



Exhibit 123: The Coca Cola Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 124: The Coca Cola Co. - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 125: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 126: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 127: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 128: Research methodology



Exhibit 129: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 130: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 131: List of abbreviations

