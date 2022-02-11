Hardbacon Reveals The Best NFT Marketplaces For Canadians in 2022

MONTREAL, Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hardbacon, a personal finance application used by more than 35,000 Canadians, revealed today its list of top five NFT marketplaces for Canadians to begin their journey in the NFT world.

NFTs come in a range and variety of formats and sizes, but are most often images that are converted into non-fungible tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. There are plenty of NFT marketplaces that sell NFTs, often branded as NFT marketplaces or NFT launchpads, where you can search collections by keyword, as well as the newest, most expensive, or trending items. The process is designed to be fun and enjoyable, as well as financially beneficial.

Canadians who are interested in shopping NFTs, can visit an NFT website and start browsing collections of NFTs to find their first purchase. To help make the process easier and as part of Hardbacon's mission to help Canadians make better financial decisions, Hardbacon has rounded-up the top five NFT marketplaces for Canadians and broken down everything they need to know about them before making a purchase.

The top five NFT marketplaces for Canadians that made the list include: Opensea.io, Binance NFT Marketplace, VirgoCX NFT Marketplace, Rarible.com, and Crypto.com NFT.

"There has been a large increase in NFT interest and Canadians are part of the statistics," said Hardbacon CEO, Julien Brault. "For any Canadian looking to get a better understanding of how to make their first NFT purchase, this list offers an easy way to start by finding an NFT marketplace that works for all."

Hardbacon's list of NFT marketplaces for Canadians, including the complete list of top five NFT marketplaces for Canadians, can be found in more detail on Hardbacon's blog.

About Hardbacon

Hardbacon helps Canadians plan, budget and invest, while also enabling users to compare different financial services such as credit cards, bank accounts, online brokers, robo-advisors, mortgages and crypto exchanges. Hardbacon is available for download in the App Store and Google Play Store.

