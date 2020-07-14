Hardbacon secures funding to develop artificial intelligence capable of predicting changes in the stock market

MONTREAL, July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hardbacon is pleased to announce that it will receive consulting services and has obtained conditional funding of $50,000 for an artificial intelligence research and development project to predict stock prices. The grant is part of the National Research Council of Canada's Industrial Research Assistance Program (NRC IRAP).

Hardbacon, a mobile budgeting and investment tracking app, is currently developing a stock rating system, which will leverage artificial intelligence to help investors pick stocks.

Ratings generated by artificial intelligence will appear in Hardbacon's mobile application, and will also be made available under license to financial institutions wishing to use these ratings or to offer them to their customers.

"Many Hardbacon users asked us to tell them what to invest in", explained Julien Brault, CEO of Hardbacon. Until now we had refused, until one of our employees presented us with a promising academic article that he had written about the possibility of using artificial intelligence to generate predictive ratings. We are grateful that the NRC IRAP has agreed to support this project."

About Hardbacon

Hardbacon strives to help Canadians make better financial decisions. The company, which obtained $1.1 million in funding, markets a mobile application that enables subscribers to create a plan, a budget and to analyze their investments. The mobile app, available in the App Store and Google Play, can link to bank and investment accounts for more than 100 Canadian financial institutions.

