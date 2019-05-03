Hardcore Marine Closing Doors

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., May 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- After over 30 years in business, Hardcore Marine is shutting its business. After many years as an authorized Yamaha dealer and one of the largest Yamaha outboard marine engine rebuilders, ownership has chosen Stampler Auctions to liquidate via ABSOLUTE AUCTION.

This multi-day event will be conducted live onsite at 2000 North Dixie Highway, Hollywood, Florida 33020 and will be simulcast online. The auction dates are Tuesday May 14, Wednesday May 15 and Thursday May 16. Auctions begin daily at 10am (EDT).

Preview of the assets will be at the auction location on Monday May 13 from 10am to 4pm and on each auction day (May 14, May 15 & May 16) from 8am to 10am.

Due to the ongoing set-up and huge volume of motors, lower units, cores, propellers, parts, supplies and accessories, if necessary the auction will conclude on Saturday May 18 and Sunday May 19 at 12 noon (EDT) daily in an online only auction.

The inventory with photographs are being updated regularly and available at www.stamplerauctions.com. All terms and conditions are also listed.

Harry Stampler, President of Stampler Auctions said "My father started our firm in 1960. In almost 60 years in the business, we have never seen a marine auction of this size. Yamaha is the most desirable brand on the water. This auction demands the attention of all."

Stampler Auctions is a full service auction firm and has conducted auctions in 26 states. Founded in 1960, South Florida has been their headquarters since 1985. For more information contact Harry Stampler at 954.921.8888 or 800.330.BIDS (2437) or visit www.stamplerauctions.com.

