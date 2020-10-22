HardFunded.com is Announcing a New Construction Loan Program That Finances Up to 90% of Loan To Cost (LTC) to Meet an Increase in Demand for New Construction Loans. Released Numbers Show That the COVID-19 Pandemic Caused Only a Temporary Drop in Housing Starts.

SPRINGFIELD, Mass., Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HardFunded.com, a platform that connects private investors with borrowers in all 50 states, is offering a new loan program that finances up to 90% of new construction costs. There was a significant but temporary drop in new construction loan requests on the HardFunded.com platform in March and April of 2020, but the drop-in loan requests were temporary. Recent government-released data shows that privately-owned housing starts in August were at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1,416,000, above the August 2019 rate of 1,377,000.

HardFunded.com

The real estate private investment industry, which is sometimes called the hard-money lending industry, has seen tremendous growth since borrowing standards for individual borrowers were tightened after the 2008 financial crisis. There are currently hundreds of companies that operate in the private lending or hard-money lending space. However, the private real estate or hard-money lending industry remains highly fragmented. Borrowers navigating the highly fragmented space sometimes find it difficult finding a lender who can serve their unique needs. The HardFunded.com platform connects borrowers to multiple lenders who are matched on their ability to meet the unique requirement of each borrower in all 50 states. The platform offers commercial loans, rental portfolio loans, credit lines, construction loans, no income verification mortgages, non-prime and non-qualified (non-QM) mortgages, foreign nationals' mortgages and fix-to-rent loans and fix-and-flip loans.

About HardFunded.com

HardFunded.com is a platform that connects borrowers and lenders in the private investment and hard-money marketplace. Our lending partners offer over 20 lending programs ranging from 12 months to 30 years. We offer commercial loans, rental portfolio loans, credit lines, construction loans, no income verification mortgages, non-prime and non-qualified (non-QM) mortgages, foreign nationals' mortgages and fix-to-rent loans and fix-and-flip loans.

For more information on our lending programs, please visit: https://www.HardFunded.com

Contact Information:

Mike Pearson

[email protected]

1-413-342-5626

http://hardfunded.com

SOURCE HardFunded.com

Related Links

https://hardfunded.com

