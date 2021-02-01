Hardwood Flooring Engineered for Perfection

CHICAGO, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- One of solid hardwood flooring's largest problems is the shifting that occurs when temperature and humidity levels change, causing wood to expand and contract. This can cause problems such as cupping (the edges of the wood rise) or gapping (spaces between boards). Potentially, this could damage flooring beyond repair.

PurezaWood's engineered hardwood flooring has the solution. They use Flex-Oriented Technology to keep floorboards in place and prevent movement. While other hardwood floors expand and contract along with the weather, PurezaWood flooring resists; it can withstand greater temperature and humidity variations.

"We love how solid hardwood looks, but wanted to eliminate the common problems homeowners experience with it," owner James Pureza said. "With this technology and our materials, we can create high-quality floors for our customers. It's the right way to engineer hardwood flooring."

PurezaWood flooring is engineered for perfection . Nine to eleven layers of Russian Baltic Birch plywood support the solid hardwood wear layer, providing a secure base for each floorboard. This, together with the Flex-Oriented Technology, creates a stable, durable engineered hardwood flooring that looks and feels like solid hardwood--but without the problems.

The layers of plywood are cross-banded, canceling out any directional pull the flooring may experience in order to supply greater strength and stability. Each plywood piece is free from holes and other imperfections in order to provide secure adhesion. PurezaWood uses the highest quality glue and certified European White Oak sustainably sourced from French forests to complete each plank.

"Our goal is to create a flooring that's more durable than your traditional solid hardwood flooring. By using only the highest quality materials and the latest technology, we've achieved this. Our flooring is specially engineered to withstand greater fluctuations without shifting," Pureza said.

This Flex-Oriented Technology also gives homeowners greater versatility in installing their flooring. PurezaWood knows not all floors are created equal--some foundations are less than perfect. But that shouldn't stop you from enjoying high quality, reliable flooring. Flex-Oriented flooring is specially designed to maximize flexibility and compatibility in your home. Thanks to this technology, PurezaWood flooring will adapt to the shape of your floor and space, creating a beautiful, easily installed floor in any room of your home.

Get dependable, durable engineered hardwood flooring you can trust thanks to PurezaWood.

