Hargray Acquires Tallahassee Florida Based Electronet Broadband Communications And Expands Southeastern Footprint

SAVANNAH, Ga. and TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hargray Fiber, a regional communications provider and metro-fiber over builder, announced today that it has purchased Electronet, a fiber-based broadband communications company operating in Tallahassee, Florida. The transaction further expands Hargray's network in the southeast and positions the company to offer Electronet's customers and the broader commercial market a more robust suite of communications services.

"On behalf of Hargray's nearly 800 colleagues, we are pleased to announce our acquisition of Electronet Broadband Communications and the continued expansion of our Florida operations. Hargray's purpose is to empower people and communities to connect and thrive. We do this by envisioning and delivering customer delight – something not typically associated with most telecommunications service providers. We are excited to have the opportunity to advance our purpose and bring Hargray's full suite of communications solutions, robust last mile fiber connectivity, and our unmatched, superior customer service to businesses in Tallahassee," said Hargray Chairman and CEO, Michael Gottdenker. "We are particularly excited to partner with Electronet's existing team, led by Paul Watts, who combined have decades of experience and relationships in Tallahassee and who share our passion for customer delight."

Chris McCorkendale, Senior Vice President of Hargray Fiber, noted, "We remain very committed to providing advanced broadband services to commercial businesses in the southeast. With our entry into Tallahassee, we bring dedicated local service, superior support, and a commitment to the community. We plan to invest in the network and provide our full suite of communication products including enhanced data, voice, video, Hosted Unified Communications, Metro-Ethernet and multi-gigabit symmetrical circuits delivered exclusively over Hargray's 100% fiber-optic network."

Electronet CEO, Paul Watts said, "We are extremely proud of the company Allen Byington established in 1996 and for the services we provide to Tallahassee businesses. It was our mission to partner with an organization that shares the same commitment to unparalleled service to our customers while remaining local in the community. We have found this partner in Hargray Fiber and are excited that all of our employees will be part of the combined company, as we add products and carry-on our rich tradition of being a local customer focused organization."

John Dailey, Mayor of Tallahassee stated, "I am excited to welcome Hargray Fiber to Tallahassee. This is a testament to our commitment to be business-ready and our ability to continue to attract the jobs of the future to Florida's capital city. I am glad Hargray Fiber has found a home in Tallahassee. As we continue to experience incredible economic growth, Tallahassee remains open for business."

Businesses interested in learning more about Electronet's/Hargray's telecommunications services can contact Paul Watts at (850) 222-0229 or Paul.Watts@hargrayfiber.com or visit www.hargray.com/Tallahassee-FL

ABOUT HARGRAY

Founded in 1949, Hargray is a regional telecommunications company providing advanced communications and entertainment services in a growing set of markets in the southeastern United States. Hargray delivers the most advanced technology with the best service for its customers and is active in the communities it serves by supporting a wide range of local charities, organizations, projects, and events. For more information, please visit www.hargray.com

