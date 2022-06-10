Hargray Fiber Expands Ultra-Fast Fiber Internet to Rincon, GA

"Expanding our high-speed internet to families in neighborhoods near our headquarters is extra special," Ashley Phillips Tweet this

Featuring gigabit download and upload speeds, Hargray Fiber will bring ten times more speed to consumer doorsteps at a time when fast, reliable Internet is becoming increasingly critical to modern households. "More and more, we see households where multiple bandwidth-intensive activities occur simultaneously and many consumers' Internet connections just aren't up to the task," added John Robertson, Savannah Region General Manager. "The Hargray Fiber network solves that problem."

For many consumers, the Internet touches every facet of daily life. Remote work, telehealth, and virtual learning all require robust, reliable connections. A 2021 study by Deloitte indicated that 55% of U.S. households include one or more remote workers, and 43% include at least one household member attending virtual classes.

Hargray Fiber has begun construction in Rincon. For more information, visit https://residential.hargray.com/hargrayfiberexpansion.

About Hargray Fiber

Hargray Fiber is an Internet service provider based in Savannah, GA that operates a more than 2,000 route mile fiber network serving business, enterprise, and residential customers in a wide range of communities throughout the Midwest and Southeastern United States, including Savannah, Pooler, Macon, and Valdosta. Hargray Fiber belongs to the Clearwave Fiber family of brands, serving cities across the Midwest and Southeast regions of the United States.

