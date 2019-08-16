Hargray Opens New Retail Center And Announces Continued Fiber Expansion On Hilton Head Island, SC

The modern facility represents yet another investment by Hargray in the community of Hilton Head Island. In addition to the new retail space, Hargray continues expansion of its fiber network to give homes and businesses on the Island access to the very best Internet, Television, and Voice services that can be offered anywhere in the country. These investments make Hilton Head Island one of a small number of cities nationwide with near ubiquitous access to fiber to the premises (FTTP) services. Only 13% of homes and businesses in the United States currently have access to premium fiber services to support the ever-increasing demands of consumers for more bandwidth. In 2019 alone, Hargray will have completed fiber construction to provide these services to nearly 10,000 homes and businesses on Hilton Head Island and, when combined with Hargray's prior fiber investments, more than two-thirds of the residents and businesses on the Island.

"We are grateful for the investment Hargray continues to make on Hilton Head Island," said Mayor John McCann. "We have a world-class destination, and these investments in our infrastructure will ensure the long-term health and relevance of our community while increasing property values and ensuring Hilton Head Island businesses have the connectivity they need to compete in a global marketplace."

Bill Miles, CEO of the Hilton Head Island – Bluffton Chamber of Commerce added, "Access to world-class fiber technology allows us to attract repeat visitors and positions our community to address vexing issues surrounding transportation, workforce, aging, healthcare, first responders and emergency response."

"Hargray is on a journey to transform the customer experience with network enhancements to offer the fastest Internet in the areas we serve. The new store provides our customers with a place to learn new ways to improve their day to day lives with personalized connected solutions," remarked David Armistead, Senior Vice President of Hargray Communications.

Michael Cole, Hargray General Manager serving Hilton Head, said, "With a growing number of connected devices dependent on the Internet, we have heard from our customers that they want to touch, feel, and learn about device capabilities so they can make decisions for their own homes and businesses. We are excited to provide an incredible new shopping experience."

Centrally located on the island, Hargray's new store and community room hours are Monday – Friday from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM. Visitors can learn about and order new services, ask questions about existing Hargray services, pick up or exchange equipment, and conveniently pay their monthly bill. Local organizations can contact Erica Pepper, Community Manager, at 843.686.1169 or email erica.pepper@htc.hargray.com to schedule and reserve the Community Room meeting space.

Area residents and businesses seeking more information are encouraged to visit www.hargray.com to learn about Hargray products and services or call 877.427.4729 to speak with one of Hargray's customer care specialists.

About Hargray

Founded in 1949, Hargray is a regional telecommunications company providing advanced communications and entertainment services in a growing set of markets in the southeastern United States. Hargray delivers the most advanced technology and the best service for its customers and is active in the communities it serves by supporting a wide range of local charities, organizations, projects, and events. For more information, please visit www.hargray.com.

