Hargrove Hires Naomi Clare Crellin as Director of Creative Strategy

"Naomi is a true storyteller," said Ron Nicynski, VP of Events Strategy & Development. "I've watched her throughout her career, and have always been impressed by her ability to translate a marketing message into a fully immersive, unforgettable experience."

"Our clients demand insightful creative strategy," said David Solsbery, VP of Creative and Marketing. "Crellin's experience and leadership allow Hargrove to offer more inventive solutions and services that will shape the landscape of the industry."

Crellin possesses a Master's degree in Interior Architecture from the prestigious Rhode Island School of Design and has spent over a decade designing strategically-informed storytelling spaces. As Founder of Storycraft Creative (including her work with the Smithsonian) and as faculty in GWU's MA Exhibition Design Program, she has provided both thought and practice leadership in the development and application of creative strategies.

"I'm thrilled to be joining Hargrove at such an exciting time, and eagerly anticipate working with the talented and dedicated Hargrove team," said Crellin. "I look forward to contributing to Hargrove's ongoing success, and am passionate about leading a Creative Strategy practice that delivers memorable and meaningful experiences."

ABOUT HARGROVE

Hargrove is a full-service provider of customized experiential environments. Using creativity, innovation and a passion for storytelling, we design and build immerse experiences for events, exhibits, expositions and experiential marketing activations around the world. With over 70 years of industry experience, we provide solutions for some of the world's most recognized corporations, associations and government agencies. What sets us apart is our desire to do whatever it takes to ensure our clients' success. Hargrove is part of the PSAV family of companies and is located in Lanham, Maryland. For more information, visit www.hargroveinc.com.

