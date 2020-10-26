HARIBO Chooses Contractor For Wisconsin Factory Build

"The strategic decision to build a manufacturing facility in North America is of great importance to the HARIBO Group, and we are thrilled to take this next important step in the process," said Hans Guido Riegel, managing partner of the HARIBO Group. "HARIBO is the fastest growing confectionery brand in the U.S., and our production facility will support continued long-term growth while also allowing us to be part of the Pleasant Prairie community," he continued. "Our customers and consumers in the U.S. expect us to deliver the HARIBO products they love quickly and reliably. With the new plant we are living up to this responsibility."

"We're proud of this major milestone and partnering with Gilbane Building Company on bringing our first North American factory to life," said Arndt Ruesges, chief production officer, HARIBO of America. "We chose to partner with Gilbane, because of the company's extensive experience, breadth of knowledge and commitment to service. We share the same core values of quality and trust."

Gilbane Building Company will be responsible for all construction and work-site management, and is committed to executing with excellence. Construction on the 136.8 acre facility is going to begin as soon as possible in 2020.

"It's a great honor to partner with HARIBO, and we're so pleased we earned the team's trust to deliver this world-class manufacturing complex," said Adam Jelen, senior vice president, Gilbane Building Company, Milwaukee, Wis. "Like HARIBO, Gilbane is committed to quality and being part of the community. We're looking forward to the next steps on this exciting project and to continuing our longstanding commitment to Southeast Wisconsin."

The factory involves a multi-phase build, and upon completion, it will amplify HARIBO's ability to get confectionery products to U.S. customers and consumers with more speed and efficiency than ever before.

"HARIBO will invest well above $300 million in our state-of-the-art facility, the largest project in our 100-year history," said Wes Saber, chief financial officer, HARIBO of America. "In addition to that investment, we're going to create up to 385 direct HARIBO jobs in phase one of our build and up to 4,200 indirect jobs upon completion of our full build as per an independent economic study," he continued. "It's important to us to be exemplary corporate citizens and give back to the places where we live and work, so we're proud of the relationships we've already built as we become part of the fabric of the community."

"We're beyond excited about selecting our general contractor and making progress to begin construction on our site," said Rick LaBerge, chief operations officer, HARIBO of America. "Our manufacturing facility will be one of the largest in the confectionery industry, and we'll be well-positioned to grow our brand as we bring childlike happiness to customers and consumers through our sweet treats."

About HARIBO

HARIBO is the world's leading manufacturer of gummi products, most famous for its beloved Goldbears. Globally, the business employs nearly 7,000 Associates and operates 16 production sites in 10 countries. A family-owned business with a century long heritage, the company's founder, Hans Riegel, built HARIBO on a foundation of quality and delivering moments of childlike happiness through its products. Established in 1920, HARIBO is the acronym that comprises the founder's name and the city in which the company was born (Bonn, Germany): HAns RIegel BOnn. The company prides itself on making playful gummies that are meant be shared so our inner-child can always experience joy through sweet treats. HARIBO global headquarters is in Grafschaft, Germany and its U.S. headquarters operates out of Rosemont, Ill. For more information, visit www.haribo.com .

About Gilbane Building Company

Gilbane provides a full slate of construction and facilities-related services – from preconstruction planning and integrated consulting capabilities to comprehensive construction management, general contracting, design-build and facility management services – for clients across various markets. Founded in 1870 and still a privately held, family-owned company, Gilbane has more than 50 office locations worldwide. For more information, visit www.gilbaneco.com.

