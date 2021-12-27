Harithsa S. Asuri, MD, is recognized by Continental Who's Who

ASHTABULA, Ohio, Dec. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Harithsa S. Asuri, MD, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Lifetime Achiever for his work in the medical field and in acknowledgment of his work at BrightView Health.

Harithsa S. Asuri

Harithsa S. Asuri, MD, has five years of experience working in the medical field in the specialty of Addiction Medicine. He is currently practicing at BrightView Health, where he supervises medical operations for members of the treatment center. At BrightView Health, Dr. Asuri is responsible for overseeing the care of his patients as they embark upon their treatment plan. He coordinates their care with the medical team and clinical counseling team and works one-on-one with patients to assess their physical and mental health. Addiction Medicine is a subspecialty of medicine, working specifically with individuals with substance-related issues and addiction disorders. Dr. Asuri enjoys helping his patients achieve recovery and pursue a healthier life after their treatment program.

To achieve his current career successes, Dr. Asuri first attended the West Chester University of Pennsylvania, earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Cellular and Molecular Biology in 2011. During college, he took on multiple internships to learn more about his field of study. He worked as a Healthcare Economics Research Intern at the West Chester University of Pennsylvania, where he conducted healthcare economics research in 2010. The same year, Dr. Asuri worked briefly as a Descriptive Statistical Analyst Research Intern at the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Department of Health - Bureau of Health Statistics and Research, where he analyzed data sets. He simultaneously completed an internship at Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center as a Research Intern. Dr. Asuri also interned with WellSpan Health two times between 2011-2015. There, he learned about the effects of protein consumption in infants and about premature babies who suffered from neonatal abstinence syndrome.

He then earned a medical degree in 2016 from Manipal University (American University of Antigua: College of Medicine). Dr. Asuri completed an Internal Medicine residency from 2016-2019 and an Addiction Medicine Fellowship from 2019-2020 at Trinity Health, Saint Joseph Mercy Hospital in Ann Arbor, MI.

Dr. Asuri is currently completing a Master of Public Health - Health Policy and Management degree at the Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine. He expects to graduate in 2023.

Dr. Asuri has received numerous awards during his residency and fellowship. He has also received awards at the national level through the American Society of Addiction Medicine and Doctors for America.

Dr. Asuri's professional memberships include the American Medical Association, American College of Physicians, American Academy of Physician Leadership (ACPE), American College of Preventive Medicine, and the American Society of Addiction Medicine.

He would like to dedicate this honorable recognition to his mentors, John A. Hopper, MD, Mark A. Weiner, MD, and Shawn A. Ryan, MD.

For more information, visit www.brightviewhealth.com.

Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

SOURCE Continental Who's Who