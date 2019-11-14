Harlem Globetrotters Celebrate GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ Day With Six New Records Titles

ATLANTA, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Harlem Globetrotters today added six new GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS titles to their long record of accomplishments--including a record title for the most sovereign countries played in by a basketball team—in honor of GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS Day (GWR Day) highlighting this year's theme, Spirit of Adventure.

The six new record titles bring the team's total to 22 GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS titles, some of which are featured in the latest Guinness World Records 2020 edition.

The new record titles, broken at the Findlay Toyota Center in Prescott Valley, Ariz., and verified onsite by official GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS Adjudicator, Christine Fernandez, include the record title for the most bounced basketball figure eight moves blindfolded in one minute, set by Globetrotter guard Wham Middleton with 63.

Globetrotter veteran Bull Bullard broke two record titles for the furthest under the legs basketball shot (62 feet and 10.38 inches) as well as the record title for the farthest behind-the-back basketball shot (42 feet 6.5 inches). Bullard now owns four GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS titles overall.

In addition, Hammer Harrison broke the record title for the longest underhand basketball shot (85 feet and 4.25 inches), while Handles Franklin broke the record title for the farthest kneeling basketball shot made backwards (63 feet and 7.5 inches).

As a team, the Globetrotters were acknowledged by GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS to have also broken the record most sovereign countries played in by a basketball team with 101, a record title that was set between the team's founding in 1926 and 2019. The latest addition to the list of countries visited was Uzbekistan in April 2019.

This marks the seventh straight year that the Globetrotters have taken part in GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS Day, which was launched in 2004 and last year saw hundreds of thousands of people around the world attempting to secure their place in history.

"The Harlem Globetrotters will do anything to push the limits and it was exciting to watch them break six GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS titles in celebration of GWR Day. Additionally, in honor of this year's theme, Spirit of Adventure, I am thrilled to verify their achievement of breaking the record for the most sovereign countries played in by a basketball team!" says Christine Fernandez, GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS Adjudicator.

The Globetrotters will begin their 94th year of touring on November 4, when the "Pushing the Limits World Tour" officially tips off. As part of the tour, the team will play in more than 250 North American markets, as well as 30 countries worldwide. Tickets are now available at harlemglobetrotters.com.

The Harlem Globetrotters® are legendary worldwide, synonymous with one-of-a-kind family entertainment and great basketball skills for the past 93 years. Throughout their history, the Original Harlem Globetrotters have showcased their iconic talents in 124 countries and territories on six continents, often breaking down cultural and societal barriers while providing fans with their first-ever basketball experience. Proud inductees of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, the Globetrotters have entertained hundreds of millions of fans – among them popes, kings, queens, and presidents – over nine thrilling decades. The American Red Cross is the official charity of the Harlem Globetrotters. Sponsored by Entenmann's Donuts ®, Ticket Galaxy and Baden Sports, Harlem Globetrotters International, Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Herschend Enterprises, the largest family-owned themed entertainment company in the U.S. For the latest news and information about the Harlem Globetrotters, visit the Globetrotters' official Web site: www.harlemglobetrotters.com and follow them on Twitter @Globies .

