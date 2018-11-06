Harlem Globetrotters Set Five New World Records In Celebration Of Guinness World Records Day

ATLANTA, Nov. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The world famous Harlem Globetrotters continue to break new ground even after more than 90 years, today setting five new Guinness World Records™ titles-- bringing the team's total to 21 current Guinness World Records.

The Harlem Globetrotters set five new Guinness World Records in celebration of Guinness World Records Day. (L-R) Bull Bullard, Torch George, Zeus McClurkin

The five new records were all set at LakePoint Sporting Community in Emerson, Ga., in honor of Guinness World Records Day, with an official adjudicator on site to confirm the records. One of the new titles includes an impressive summersault basketball shot which was made by one of the team's most notable athletes – Bull Bullard, at an astonishing 58 feet, 1.25 inches.

For the first time ever, the team also saw its first record set by a female player. Globetrotters star Torch George lit up the court by setting the record for the most basketball under the leg tumbles in one minute (female), with 32.

Other records include new titles set by Globetrotter star Zeus McClurkin, who set the records for most blindfolded basketball slam dunks in one minute with five, and most behind-the-back three pointers in one minute with three baskets made. The Globetrotters trampoline-dunk team, the Flying Globies, also established a new title for most basketball under the leg slam dunks by a team using a trampoline in one minute with 28.

To access a downloadable video of all five Guinness World Record titles, please click here.

This marks the fifth straight year that the Globetrotters have taken part in Guinness World Records Day, which was launched in 2004, and last year saw more than 600,000 people around the world attempting to secure their place in the Guinness World Records Book.

"It was exciting to have several new records set by the Harlem Globetrotters, and to see first-hand their enthusiasm and dedication to achieving incredible feats," said Guinness World Records Adjudicator, Hannah Ortman. "This experience was especially monumental since Torch George became the first female Harlem Globetrotter to set a Guinness World Record!"

The Globetrotters embarked on their 2019 Fan Powered World Tour on Nov. 1, and will play in more than 250 North American markets, as well as 30 countries worldwide. Tickets are now available at harlemglobetrotters.com.

The Harlem Globetrotters® are legendary worldwide, synonymous with one-of-a-kind family entertainment and great basketball skills for the past 92 years. Throughout their history, the Original Harlem Globetrotters have showcased their iconic talents in 123 countries and territories on six continents, often breaking down cultural and societal barriers while providing fans with their first-ever basketball experience. Proud inductees of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, the Globetrotters have entertained hundreds of millions of fans – among them popes, kings, queens, and presidents – over nine thrilling decades. Sponsored by Entenmann's ® Donuts, Tum-e Yummies and Baden Sports, Harlem Globetrotters International, Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Herschend Enterprises, the largest family-owned themed entertainment company in the U.S. For the latest news and information about the Harlem Globetrotters, visit the Globetrotters' official Web site: www.harlemglobetrotters.com and follow them on Twitter @Globies.

SOURCE Harlem Globetrotters

Related Links

http://www.harlemglobetrotters.com

