Harlem Globetrotters To Celebrate Third Annual 'World Trick Shot Day' On December 4

ATLANTA, Dec. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The team that made trick shots famous around the world, the Harlem Globetrotters, will once again put their shot-making expertise on display to help mark the celebration of the third annual World Trick Shot Day on Tuesday, Dec. 4.

World Trick Shot Day was created by the Globetrotters in order to give fans around the world a chance to celebrate what they can do with a basketball, a hoop and some creativity. The Registrar at National Day Calendar officially declared "World Trick Shot Day," which is celebrated on the first Tuesday of every December, a national day in October 2016.

To mark this year's celebration of World Trick Shot Day, Globetrotter Hammer Harrison successfully pulled off the World's Highest Slam Dunk, officially measured at 855 feet, at the Stratosphere in Las Vegas. The shot can be seen here: https://youtu.be/CdsfMfRKVNk.

World Trick Shot Day was created to not only pay homage to the fun and entertaining aspect of the trick shot, but also to invite and engage with fans from all over the world to get in on the act as well. By using the hashtag, #WorldTrickShotDay, trick shot artists everywhere can share their attempts at one-of-a-kind moves across social media. Additionally, the Globetrotters will reward some of the best submissions with tickets to their 2019 Fan Powered World Tour.

"Trick shots are actually shots that we work on every day, and it's always a thrill when we make them," said Harrison. "Our fans give us so much great feedback when we post new trick shots, and we love getting the chance to see what they can do, too."

The Globetrotters have made trick shots a staple of their repertoire for much of their 93-year history, beginning with greats such as Goose Tatum, Meadowlark Lemon, and Curly Neal and continuing through with today's Globetrotter stars, who own more than 20 Guinness World Records and just weeks ago set new marks with trick shots including furthest back somersault basketball shot (58 feet, 1.25 inches, set by Bull Bullard) and most behind-the-back three pointers in one minute (three, set by Zeus McClurkin).

The Globetrotters are currently in the midst of their 93rd year of touring with the 2019 Fan Powered World Tour, during which the team will play in more than 250 North American markets, as well as 30 countries worldwide. Tickets are now available at harlemglobetrotters.com.

The Harlem Globetrotters® are legendary worldwide, synonymous with one-of-a-kind family entertainment and great basketball skills for the past 92 years. Throughout their history, the Original Harlem Globetrotters have showcased their iconic talents in 123 countries and territories on six continents, often breaking down cultural and societal barriers while providing fans with their first-ever basketball experience. Proud inductees of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, the Globetrotters have entertained hundreds of millions of fans – among them popes, kings, queens, and presidents – over nine thrilling decades. Sponsored by Entenmann's ® Donuts, Tum-e Yummies and Baden Sports, Harlem Globetrotters International, Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Herschend Enterprises, the largest family-owned themed entertainment company in the U.S. For the latest news and information about the Harlem Globetrotters, visit the Globetrotters' official Web site: www.harlemglobetrotters.com and follow them on Twitter @Globies.

SOURCE Harlem Globetrotters