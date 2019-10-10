Harlem Globetrotters To Commemorate World Mental Health Day On Oct. 10

ATLANTA, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Harlem Globetrotters will commemorate World Mental Health Day on Thursday, Oct. 10 with the launch of a special shooting sleeve inspired by their partners at Nationwide Children's Hospital.

Harlem Globetrotters star Big Easy Lofton poses with new shooting sleeve inspired by their partners at Nationwide Children’s Hospital and their On Our Sleeves™ movement, which focuses on supporting children’s mental health.

The shooting sleeve, designed by Globetrotter showman Hammer Harrison, was created in conjunction with the On Our Sleeves™ movement that was launched by Nationwide Children's to transform children's mental health. The sleeves, which will be worn by Globetrotters players during the 2020 "Pushing the Limits" World Tour, feature icons from the movement and represent potential thoughts and feelings someone could have, using simple illustrations to symbolize complex emotions.

"One in five children in the United States are living with mental illness," said Globetrotter President Howard Smith. "We're humbled to support this important initiative along with our partners at Nationwide Children's Hospital, and we're hopeful that our fans will want to do the same."

For the first time in Globetrotters history, a shooting sleeve will be available for sale at the official online team store in both youth and adult sizes.

In addition to the shooting sleeves, the Globetrotters have collaborated with Nationwide Children's and the curriculum specialists at Young Minds Inspired to develop school lesson plans around mental health for elementary-aged children.

The Share Your Feelings program supports social-emotional learning and language arts standards. It includes activities focused on providing students with coping strategies to help them overcome problems, manage relationships and school, and learn how to make themselves feel better.

The program also provides tips for students to support peers who may be experiencing mental health challenges; and a letter for parents and guardians to raise awareness about childhood mental health and provide families with tips for speaking with children about the topic. The Share Your Feelings program is free to download for teachers, nurses, guidance counselors and parents at http://ymiclassroom.com/lesson-plans/onoursleeves/.

Tickets to see the world-famous Harlem Globetrotters, who will begin their record 94th season of touring the world this December, will officially go on sale beginning Oct. 16 at harlemglobetrotters.com for all North American dates on the team's 2020 tour.

The Harlem Globetrotters® are legendary worldwide, synonymous with one-of-a-kind family entertainment and great basketball skills for the past 93 years. Throughout their history, the Original Harlem Globetrotters have showcased their iconic talents in 124 countries and territories on six continents, often breaking down cultural and societal barriers while providing fans with their first-ever basketball experience. Proud inductees of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, the Globetrotters have entertained hundreds of millions of fans – among them popes, kings, queens, and presidents – over nine thrilling decades.

About On Our Sleeves™

Because kids don't wear their thoughts on their sleeves, we don't know what they might be going through. That's why Nationwide Children's Hospital launched On Our Sleeves™ to build a community of support for children living with mental illness through advocacy, education and fundraising for much-needed research. For more information about children's mental health and to help break the silence and stigma around mental illness, visit OnOurSleeves.org.

