Harlem Park Community Development Corporation Forms Strategic Partnership with Ayers Saint Gross to Develop Harlem Park Neighborhood Plan

BALTIMORE, Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Harlem Park Community Development Corporation ("Harlem Park CDC") announced its partnership with Ayers Saint Gross, to develop the Harlem Park neighborhood plan. The development of the plan includes in-depth community input and consists of a variety of new programs and investments to support neighborhood residents.

In evaluating the concerns expressed by community members, Harlem Park CDC is launching a process to develop a 2020/2021 plan for Harlem Park. In efforts to ensure an all-inclusive plan, one that is designed to bring substantial improvements to Harlem Park/ West Baltimore and foster an environment for stakeholders, Harlem Park CDC has partnered with Ayers Saint Gross, whose portfolio proves that they will serve as a valuable asset in developing a plan that is beneficial to the Community.

The two organizations are in the process of scheduling community engagement events throughout the summer, which will be followed by a steering committee, which will meet in Fall 2020, to adopt the plan for Spring-Summer 2021. According to Matthew H. King, Executive Director of Harlem Park CDC, the majority of the steering committee will be composed of existing stakeholders from Harlem Park & West Baltimore, real estate professionals and other experts in the field of urban planning who have contributed to the growth of communities in Baltimore, MD for decades.

"In selecting our steering committee, we are giving great consideration to those who have the neighborhood's best interest in mind. We want the future of Harlem Park to reflect why our residents are proud to live and thrive in this community and to also capture the historical value that exists – a diverse, progressive and accessible community, that enables everyone to the best version of themselves." -Matthew H. King.

The proposed plan will address the following strategies:

The creation and preservation of affordable housing;

Connecting residents with economic opportunities;

Enhancing community health.

Once the Planning Commission adopts the proposed plan, The Harlem Park Neighborhood Plan will be recognized as City Policy and will guide all future investments for that area. We anticipate that this Community based plan will be the blueprint for all future development with-in our Community.

About Harlem Park Community Development Corporation



A pillar in the Harlem Park Community, the mission of the Harlem Park CDC is to develop and execute community-focused initiatives that will provide upward mobility and progressive lifestyles for all Baltimore residents with authority, empowerment, and energy. The Harlem Park CDC offers programs that grant residents access to nutritional foods, safe and secure housing options, security and safety procedures to decrease crime, and youth development programs to properly educate and mentor the youth of Baltimore.

About Ayers Saint Gross

Founded in 1912, Ayers Saint Gross is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland with offices in Washington, DC and Tempe, Arizona. Ayers Saint Gross employs an interdisciplinary staff of 150 professionals. The 102-year-old firm specializes in planning, building architecture, graphic designs and landscapes for institutional clients. Ayers Saint Gross projects can now be seen at 250 college campuses in 18 countries, as well as at leading national and international institutions. For more information about Ayers Saint Gross, visit www.asg-architects.com.

Contacts: Matthew H. King, [email protected] | Phone Number: 443-275-9088

