Harlem's Fashion Row Launching New Nonprofit (ICON 360) to Aid Designers in Rapid Response to Coronavirus Pandemic; Celebrity Stylists, Editors, and Influencers Unite to Benefit Designers of Color During a Global Virtual Fashion Event

NEW YORK, May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 30, 2020 at 2:00PM, Harlem's Fashion Row (HFR) will launch a new non-profit, ICON 360, in response to the current Coronavirus pandemic sweeping the globe.

In an effort to raise funds for designers of color, the influential arts and entertainment organization will host a 'Virtual Fundraiser' with special fashion industry guests, to celebrate and support designers who apply for the ICON 360 grant.

The nonprofit program would provide forgivable relief to designers of color who are pivoting their businesses during this pandemic and need funding to scale.

The current economic climate has brought forth uncertainty for designers. With the halt in productions and dramatic declines in sales, Harlem's Fashion Row decided to take action and assist designers of color through these unprecedented times.

The mission is to dedicate 100% of ticket sales to the new non-profit, ICON 360, providing a safety net for designers of today and the future.

"During this crisis I thought it was critical to do everything in our power to support designers of color. I'm incredibly inspired by the resilience of designers who are making bold pivots in their business. As a fashion community we have an incredible opportunity to help scale the businesses of designers who are thriving even in the middle of a pandemic." - Brandice Daniel, CEO and Founder of HFR.

This "Virtual Fundraiser" Event will be HFR's first philanthropic endeavor. The day will be filled with panel discussions such as:

International Impact in Fashion with guest panelist Tamu McPhearson and Karen Blanchard.

Teen VOGUE's Editor in Chief, Lindsey Peoples Wagner will discuss Gen Z and Millennial Response to the COVID 19 Crisis.

Christopher John Rogers the winner of the Vogue CFDA Fashion Fund will be in conversation with celebrity stylists Wayman + Michah.

Playing to Win with Liliahn Majeed, Senior Vice President Diversity & Inclusion of the NBA

Kesha McLeod, celebrity stylists for top athletes such as Serena Williams will be in conversation with Rich Fresh who's bespoke pieces are often seen on celebrities such as Lena Waithe.

Lastly, words of wisdom will be given by esteemed designer, Tracy Reese.

Guests will also have an opportunity to view a fashion show with past HFR designers as well as new upcoming emerging designers, and engage in exciting presentations. Guests can purchase tickets to this anticipated virtual event through the newly launched website www.hfricon360.com.

Designers can apply to receive a grant on June 15, 2020. The website to apply is www.harlemsfashionrow.com. All guidelines are listed on the website.

This event is supported by Nike, Gap Inc., Shea Moisture, and Diageo.

About Harlem's Fashion Row (HFR): Long before inclusivity became a widely-accepted goal across the fashion industry, Harlem's Fashion Row has been championing and uplifting designers of color. Founded in 2007 by Brandice Daniel, the organization supports emerging talent and provides a platform for underrepresented African American and Latino designers. To learn more about Harlem's Fashion Row go to www.harlemsfashionrow.com.

