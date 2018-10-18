Harlequin Launches the Feel Good Project

NEW YORK and TORONTO, Nov. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - Harlequin, the world's largest publisher of romantic fiction, is known by its fans as a source of feel good experiences. This insight has inspired Harlequin to launch the Feel Good Project, a four-part initiative designed to explore the power of positive experiences.

"I am constantly inspired by all the heartwarming stories our fans share with us," says Merjane Schoueri, the Feel Good Project Director. "Harlequin books have uplifted readers for decades, helping them deal with the stresses of life and, we believe, inspiring them to share this feeling with their community. Promoting feel good experiences has never been more important, and this is at the heart of the Harlequin Feel Good Project."

The Harlequin Feel Good Project (feelgood.harlequin.com) encompasses four initiatives—Feel Good Sciences, the Harlequin Creator Fund, the Feel Good Challenge and Feel Good Events. Through these engagements, Harlequin will explore more fully the joy and positive feelings their fans describe, launch new storytellers across a variety of media and create more happy moments for everyone to enjoy.

Feel Good Sciences

Over the course of almost 70 years, Harlequin stories have positively affected millions of people. Feel Good Sciences will delve deeper into understanding how these positive experiences affect people and empower them to contribute to the well-being of others. By working closely with fans and authors and inviting input from leading scientists and academics, Harlequin will expand their understanding of the powerful impact of positive storytelling. The platform will encourage, support and share expert and academic works, along with heartwarming tales from fans and popular social influencers. To learn more, visit feelgood.harlequin.com/sciences.

Harlequin Creator Fund

With the Creator Fund, Harlequin continues its 70-year tradition of promoting female storytellers. This fund is designed to attract and support a wide range of new and established female content creators, whether they be novelists, screenwriters or TV script writers. This first fund will focus on feel good story submissions in several categories. The writers of the chosen submissions will receive funding and guidance for an opportunity to complete and package their story ideas for advancement with Harlequin. Story selection criteria, submission format and rules will be available soon at feelgood.harlequin.com/creatorfund.

Feel Good Challenge

In today's chaotic and stressful world, the need for uplifting experiences has never been more important. The Feel Good Challenge invites fans to identify important people in their lives, then surprise and delight them with unique gifts and enjoyable experiences. This initiative launches in January—a time when people often need a little emotional boost. To learn more, visit feelgood.harlequin.com/challenge.

Feel Good Events

Beginning in the spring of 2019, Harlequin will curate pop-up, feel good occasions to provide fans with more opportunities to experience and share happy moments. Attendees will be immersed in a variety of uplifting events and have a chance to connect with other fans. Further details will be announced in the coming months. To learn more about coming events, visit feelgood.harlequin.com/events.

For additional information about the Harlequin Feel Good Project or to participate in one of these initiatives, please visit feelgood.harlequin.com.

About Harlequin

Harlequin (Harlequin.com) is a leading publisher of commercial fiction and narrative nonfiction. The company publishes more than 110 titles a month, in both print and digital formats, in as many as 150+ international markets and 30+ languages. Encompassing highly recognizable imprints that span a broad number of genres, the publisher is home to many award-winning New York Times and USA TODAY bestselling authors. Harlequin is a division of HarperCollins Publishers, the second-largest consumer book publisher in the world, with operations in 18 countries. For more information, please visit Harlequin.com and Facebook.com/HarlequinBooks. Follow Harlequin on Twitter: @HarlequinBooks.

