Harley-Davidson delivers strong second quarter financial results

"I'm pleased with the pace of improvements and with the strong quarter that we have delivered," said Jochen Zeitz, Chairman, President and CEO, Harley-Davidson. "We are starting to see the initial proof points as we execute our Hardwire Strategy, as demonstrated by the positive financial results today. We are encouraged by the signs of consumer positivity in the market; however, we remain mindful of the significant supply chain challenges that we expect to continue to impact the sector."

Second Quarter 2021 Highlights and Results, and Recent Announcements

Delivered Q2 GAAP diluted EPS of $1.33 , up $1.93 over Q2 2020

, up over Q2 2020 Q2 H-D, Inc. total revenue up 77 percent over Q2 2020

North America Q2 retail sales up 43% over Q2 2020 and up 5% over Q2 2019

Q2 retail sales up 43% over Q2 2020 and up 5% over Q2 2019 Delivered strong Motorcycles and Related Products (Motorcycles) segment gross margin and operating margin driven by the Rewire product portfolio adjustments

Delivered Financial Services segment Q2 2021 operating income growth of $90 million over Q2 2020 driven by a lower provision for credit losses

over Q2 2020 driven by a lower provision for credit losses Launched LiveWire as a standalone brand and introduced LiveWire ONE™ - the electric motorcycle built for the urban experience, with the power and range to take you beyond

Revealed Sportster® S, the all-new Sportster motorcycle built on the Revolution Max platform

Launched H-D1™ Marketplace today, the ultimate online destination for pre-owned Harley-Davidson motorcycles in North America .

Second Quarter 2021 Results

Harley-Davidson, Inc. Consolidated Financial Results nm – not meaningful $ in millions (except EPS) 2nd quarter 6 months 2021 2020 Change 2021 2020 Change Revenue $1,532 $865 77% $2,955 $2,163 37% Net Income (Loss) $206 ($92) nm $465 ($23) nm GAAP Diluted EPS $1.33 ($0.60) nm $3.01 ($0.15) nm Adjusted Diluted EPS $1.41 ($0.38) nm $3.11 $0.13 nm

Q2 consolidated revenue was up 77 percent versus Q2 2020 driven by strong growth in the Motorcycles and Related Products segment. Bottom-line results reflect significant operating income improvement with strong results in both the Motorcycles and the Financial Services segments.

Harley-Davidson Retail Motorcycle Sales Motorcycles (thousands) 2nd quarter 6 months 2021 2020 Change 2021 2020 Change North America 48.2 33.6 43% 81.0 58.8 38% EMEA 10.2 11.0 (7)% 15.2 18.7 (19)% Asia Pacific 6.0 6.9 (13)% 11.8 12.6 (7)% Latin America 0.9 1.2 (31)% 1.6 3.0 (47)% Worldwide Total 65.3 52.7 24% 109.5 93.2 18%

Global retail motorcycle sales in the second quarter were up 24 percent, driven by a strong Q2 North America retail performance. EMEA Q2 retail sales declines were a result of the company's decision not to continue selling Street and legacy Sportster motorcycles in Europe. Latin America retail sales were impacted by a reduction in dealers and pricing actions across the portfolio, which were executed as part of the Rewire strategy.

Motorcycles and Related Products Segment Results $ in millions 2nd quarter 6 months 2021 2020 Change 2021 2020 Change Motorcycle Shipments (thousands) 56.7 28.4 100% 111.5 81.3 37% Revenue $1,332 $669 99% $2,564 $1,769 45% Motorcycles $1,030 $447 131% $2,046 $1,346 52% Parts & Accessories $223 $169 32% $373 $303 23% General Merchandise $56 $38 47% $106 $87 22% Gross Margin 30.6% 16.1% 14.5 pts. 32.3% 24.1% 8.2 pts. Operating Income (Loss) $186 ($121) nm $413 ($36) nm Operating Margin 14.0% (18.1%) 32.0 pts. 16.1% (2.1%) 18.2 pts.

Revenue from the Motorcycles and Related Products segment was up significantly during the second quarter primarily driven by a 100 percent increase in wholesale shipments as the company lapped last year's COVID-19 related shutdown.

Parts and Accessories second quarter revenue was up 32 percent while General Merchandise was up 47 percent over Q2 2020.

Second quarter gross margin was up 14.5 percentage points to Q2 prior year while second quarter operating margin finished up 32 percentage points over Q2 prior year due to volume gains behind lapping last year's COVID-19 related shutdown, improved motorcycle unit mix and lower restructuring expense.

Financial Services Segment Results $ in millions 2nd quarter 6 months 2021 2020 Change 2021 2020 Change Revenue $201 $196 2% $391 $394 (1)% Operating Income $95 $5 nm $213 $28 nm

Financial Services segment operating income was up significantly over prior year in the second quarter, primarily driven by a lower provision for credit losses.

Other Results

Harley-Davidson generated $644 million of cash from operating activities year-to-date in 2021, $34 million favorable to year-to-date 2020. Cash and cash equivalents were $1.7 billion at the end of the second quarter, down $2.1 billion to the end of Q2 2020 as the company has intentionally brought down cash balances as it believes the pandemic-related liquidity concerns have eased.

Tax Rate - The company's second quarter effective tax rate was 25 percent.

Dividends - The company paid cash dividends of $0.15 per share in Q2 2021.

As a result of its Q2 performance, for the full-year 2021, the company now expects:

Financial Services segment operating income growth of 75 to 85 percent, an increase from the previously communicated range of 50 to 60 percent.

GAAP Motorcycles segment operating income margin of 6 to 8 percent given the recent EU's decision to keep the current tariff at 31 percent while tariff negotiations occur. If the company is successful in materially mitigating the additional EU tariffs in 2021, the company expects the operating income margin would be 7 to 9 percent.

Additionally, for the full-year 2021, the company continues to expect:

Motorcycles segment revenue growth to be 30 to 35 percent.

Capital expenditures of $190 million to $225 million .

Cash allocation priorities remain to first fund growth through The Hardwire initiatives, then to pay dividends. Given the company's strong cash position, the company may also choose to execute discretionary share repurchases.

Company Background

Harley-Davidson, Inc. is the parent company of Harley-Davidson Motor Company and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. Our vision: Building our legend and leading our industry through innovation, evolution and emotion. Our mission: More than building machines, we stand for the timeless pursuit of adventure. Freedom for the soul. Our ambition is to maintain our place as the most desirable motorcycle brand in the world. Since 1903, Harley-Davidson has defined motorcycle culture by delivering a motorcycle lifestyle with distinctive and customizable motorcycles, experiences, motorcycle accessories, riding gear and apparel. Harley-Davidson Financial Services provides financing, insurance and other programs to help get riders on the road. www.harley-davidson.com.

Webcast

Harley-Davidson will discuss its financial results and outlook on an audio webcast at 8:00 a.m. CT today. The webcast login and supporting slides can be accessed at http://investor.harley-davidson.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations. The audio replay will be available by approximately 10:00 a.m. CT.

Non-GAAP Disclosure

This press release includes financial measures that have not been calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) and are therefore referred to as non-GAAP financial measures. The non-GAAP measures described below are intended to be considered by users as supplemental information to the equivalent GAAP measures, to aid investors in better understanding the company's financial results. The company believes that these non-GAAP measures provide useful perspective on underlying business results and trends, and a means to assess period-over-period results. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures may not be the same as similarly titled measures used by other companies due to possible differences in method and in items or events being adjusted.

The non-GAAP measures included in this press release are adjusted net income (loss) and adjusted diluted EPS. These non-GAAP measures exclude restructuring plan costs and the impact of European Union (EU) tariffs. Restructuring plan costs include restructuring expenses as presented in the consolidated statements of operations. The impact of EU tariffs include incremental EU tariffs imposed beginning in 2018 on the company's products shipped from the U.S. and, beginning in 2021, on the company's products shipped from Thailand. These non-GAAP measures, as well as a reconciliation of the comparable GAAP measure to these non-GAAP measures, are included later in this press release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The company intends that certain matters discussed in this press release are "forward-looking statements" intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can generally be identified as such because the context of the statement will include words such as the company "believes," "anticipates," "expects," "plans," "may," "will," "estimates," "targets," "intend," "is on-track" or words of similar meaning. Similarly, statements that describe or refer to future expectations, future plans, strategies, objectives, outlooks, targets, guidance, commitments or goals are also forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, unfavorably or favorably, from those anticipated as of the date of this press release. Certain of such risks and uncertainties are described below. Shareholders, potential investors, and other readers are urged to consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are only made as of the date of this press release, and the company disclaims any obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

Important factors that could affect future results and cause those results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: (i) the COVID-19 pandemic, including the length and severity of the pandemic across the globe and the pace of recovery following the pandemic; and (ii) the company's ability to: (A) execute its business plans and strategies, including The Hardwire and the evolution of LiveWire as a standalone brand, successfully execute its remodeled approach to supply and inventory management, and strengthen its existing business while allowing for desirable growth; (B) mitigate the impact of the revocation of the Binding Origin Information ("BOI") decisions that allowed the company to supply its European Union market with certain of its motorcycles produced at its Thailand operations at a reduced tariff rate and favorably resolve risks and uncertainties related to the revocation of the BOI decisions including, among other: (1) uncertainties regarding the quantity and mix of motorcycles that the company imports into the EU; (2) whether the company will be granted temporary relief from the effect of the revocation of the BOI decisions; (3) whether the company will be successful in appealing the revocation of the BOI decisions; (4) uncertainties regarding the size and duration of the EU tariffs; and (5) whether and to what extent the company determines to attempt to pass on the impact of the revocation to dealers and its success in doing so; (C) accurately analyze, predict and react to changing market conditions and successfully adjust to shifting global consumer needs and interests; (D) successfully access the capital and/or credit markets on terms that are acceptable to the company and within its expectations; (E) successfully carry out its global manufacturing and assembly operations; (F) develop and introduce products, services and experiences on a timely basis that the market accepts, that enable the company to generate desired sales levels and that provide the desired financial returns, including successfully implementing and executing plans to strengthen and grow its leadership position in Touring, large Cruiser and Trike, and growing its complementary businesses; (G) perform in a manner that enables the company to benefit from market opportunities while competing against existing and new competitors; (H) prevent, detect, and remediate any issues with its motorcycles or any issues associated with the manufacturing processes to avoid delays in new model launches, recall campaigns, regulatory agency investigations, increased warranty costs or litigation and adverse effects on its reputation and brand strength, and carry out any product programs or recalls within expected costs and timing; (I) manage supply chain issues, including quality issues and any unexpected interruptions or price increases caused by raw material shortages or natural disasters; (J) manage the impact that prices for and supply of used motorcycles may have on its business, including on retail sales of new motorcycles; (K) realize expectations concerning market demand for electric models, which will depend in part on the building of necessary infrastructure; (L) successfully manage and reduce costs throughout the business; (M) manage through changes in general economic and business conditions, including changing capital, credit and retail markets, and the changing political environment; (N) continue to develop the capabilities of its distributors and dealers, effectively implement changes relating to its dealers and distribution methods and manage the risks that its independent dealers may have difficulty obtaining capital and managing through changing economic conditions and consumer demand; (O) develop and maintain a productive relationship with Zhejiang Qianjiang Motorcycle Co., Ltd. and launch related products in a timely manner; (P) develop and maintain a productive relationship with Hero MotoCorp as a distributor and licensee of the Harley-Davidson brand name in India; (Q) manage and predict the impact that new or adjusted tariffs may have on the company's ability to sell products internationally, and the cost of raw materials and components; (R) successfully maintain a manner in which to sell motorcycles in China and the company's ASEAN countries that does not subject its motorcycles to incremental tariffs; (S) manage its Thailand corporate and manufacturing operation in a manner that allows the company to avail itself of preferential free trade agreements and duty rates, and sufficiently lower prices of its motorcycles in certain markets; (T) accurately estimate and adjust to fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, interest rates and commodity prices; (U) retain and attract talented employees, and eliminate personnel duplication, inefficiencies and complexity throughout the organization; (V) prevent a cybersecurity breach involving consumer, employee, dealer, supplier, or company data and respond to evolving regulatory requirements regarding data security; (W) manage the credit quality, the loan servicing and collection activities, and the recovery rates of HDFS' loan portfolio; (X) adjust to tax reform, healthcare inflation and reform and pension reform, and successfully estimate the impact of any such reform on the company's business; (Y) manage through the effects inconsistent and unpredictable weather patterns may have on retail sales of motorcycles; (Z) implement and manage enterprise-wide information technology systems, including systems at its manufacturing facilities; (AA) manage changes and prepare for requirements in legislative and regulatory environments for its products, services and operations; (BB) manage its exposure to product liability claims and commercial or contractual disputes; (CC) continue to manage the relationships and agreements that the company has with its labor unions to help drive long-term competitiveness; and (DD) achieve anticipated results with respect to the company's recently launched pre-owned motorcycle program, Harley-Davidson Certified, and the successful launch of the company's H-D1 Marketplace.

The company's operations, demand for its products, and its liquidity could be adversely impacted by work stoppages, facility closures, strikes, natural causes, widespread infectious disease, terrorism, or other factors. Other factors are described in risk factors that the company has disclosed in documents previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Many of these risk factors are impacted by the current changing capital, credit and retail markets and the company's ability to manage through inconsistent economic conditions.

The company's ability to sell its motorcycles and related products and services and to meet its financial expectations also depends on the ability of the company's independent dealers to sell its motorcycles and related products and services to retail customers. The company depends on the capability and financial capacity of its independent dealers to develop and implement effective retail sales plans to create demand for the motorcycles and related products and services they purchase from the company. In addition, the company's independent dealers and distributors may experience difficulties in operating their businesses and selling Harley-Davidson motorcycles and related products and services as a result of weather, economic conditions, the impact of COVID-19, or other factors.

In recent years, HDFS has experienced historically low levels of retail credit losses, but there is no assurance that this will continue. The company believes that HDFS' retail credit losses may increase over time due to changing consumer credit behavior and HDFS' efforts to increase prudently structured loan approvals to sub-prime borrowers, as well as actions that the company has taken and could take that impact motorcycle values. Refer to "Risk Factors" under Item 1A of the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 filed with the SEC on February 23, 2021 and Part II, Item 1A of any subsequently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, for a discussion of additional risk factors and a more complete discussion of some of the cautionary statements noted above.

Harley-Davidson, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)





















Three months ended

Six months ended



June 27,

June 28,

June 27,

June 28,



2021

2020

2021

2020

















Motorcycles and Related Products revenue

$ 1,331,500

$ 669,274

$ 2,563,607

$ 1,769,062 Gross profit

407,051

107,628

827,536

426,548 Selling, administrative and engineering expense

220,422

187,647

413,968

422,000 Restructuring expense

807

41,005

214

41,005 Operating income (loss) from Motorcycles and Related Products

185,822

(121,024)

413,354

(36,457)

















Financial Services revenue

200,558

195,953

390,958

394,409 Financial Services expense

105,909

190,084

177,440

365,594 Financial Services restructuring expense

111

944

338

944 Operating income from Financial Services

94,538

4,925

213,180

27,871

















Operating income (loss)

280,360

(116,099)

626,534

(8,586) Non-operating expense, net

(4,301)

(1,856)

(10,330)

(14,803) Income (loss) before income taxes

276,059

(117,955)

616,204

(23,389) Income tax provision (benefit)

69,719

(25,738)

150,720

(867) Net income (loss)

$ 206,340

$ (92,217)

$ 465,484

$ (22,522)

















Earnings (net loss) per share:















Basic

$ 1.34

$ (0.60)

$ 3.03

$ (0.15) Diluted

$ 1.33

$ (0.60)

$ 3.01

$ (0.15)

















Weighted-average shares:















Basic

153,748

153,199

153,616

153,103 Diluted

155,093

153,199

154,794

153,103

















Cash dividends per share:

$ 0.15

$ 0.02

$ 0.30

$ 0.40

Harley-Davidson, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP Amounts to Non-GAAP Amounts (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)





















Three months ended

Six months ended



June 27,

June 28,

June 27,

June 28,



2021

2020

2021

2020 Net income (loss) excluding restructuring plan costs and the impact of EU tariffs















Net income (loss) (GAAP)

$ 206,340

$ (92,217)

$ 465,484

$ (22,522) Restructuring plan costs

918

41,949

552

41,949 Impact of EU tariffs

15,758

5,677

18,719

15,907 Tax effect of adjustments(a)

(3,956)

(13,197)

(4,563)

(15,242) Adjustments net of tax

12,720

34,429

14,708

42,614 Adjusted net income (loss) (non-GAAP)

$ 219,060

$ (57,788)

$ 480,192

$ 20,092

















Diluted EPS excluding restructuring plan costs and the impact of EU tariffs















Diluted EPS (GAAP)

$ 1.33

$ (0.60)

$ 3.01

$ (0.15) Adjustments net of tax, per share

0.08

0.22

0.10

0.28 Adjusted diluted EPS (non-GAAP)

$ 1.41

$ (0.38)

$ 3.11

$ 0.13

















(a) The income tax effect has been computed using the estimated income tax rate for these adjustments

Harley-Davidson, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands)

















(Unaudited)





(Unaudited)



June 27,

December 31,

June 28,



2021

2020

2020 ASSETS











Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 1,741,968

$ 3,257,203

$ 3,856,597 Accounts receivable, net

263,453

143,082

271,431 Finance receivables, net

1,629,636

1,509,539

1,901,620 Inventories, net

457,648

523,497

429,339 Restricted cash

152,411

131,642

189,712 Other current assets

224,488

280,470

163,135



4,469,604

5,845,433

6,811,834













Finance receivables, net

5,259,318

4,933,469

5,078,371 Other long-term assets

1,180,304

1,231,699

1,265,947



$10,909,226

$ 12,010,601

$13,156,152













LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY











Current liabilities:











Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

$ 1,018,616

$ 848,118

$ 921,672 Short-term deposits

101,672

79,965

- Short-term debt

749,037

1,014,274

1,547,388 Current portion of long-term debt, net

1,581,826

2,039,597

2,186,037



3,451,151

3,981,954

4,655,097













Long-term debt, net

4,745,024

5,932,933

6,488,499 Other long-term liabilities

528,779

372,929

388,851













Shareholders' equity

2,184,272

1,722,785

1,623,705



$10,909,226

$ 12,010,601

$13,156,152

Harley-Davidson, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) (Unaudited)













Six months ended



June 27,

June 28,



2021

2020









Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 644,300

$ 610,203









Cash flows from investing activities:







Capital expenditures

(37,568)

(67,026) Finance receivables, net

(350,136)

(83,871) Other investing activities

2,425

(381) Net cash used by investing activities

(385,279)

(151,278)









Cash flows from financing activities:







Proceeds from issuance of medium-term notes

-

1,396,602 Repayments of medium-term notes

(1,400,000)

(1,400,000) Proceeds from securitization debt

597,411

2,064,450 Repayments of securitization debt

(664,685)

(369,613) Net (decrease) increase in unsecured commercial paper

(262,452)

831,354 Net increase in credit facilitites

84

150,000 Borrowings of asset-backed commercial paper

-

225,187 Repayments of asset-backed commercial paper

(143,256)

(143,306) Proceeds from deposits

179,329

17,995 Dividends paid

(46,209)

(61,917) Repurchase of common stock

(10,911)

(7,156) Issuance of common stock under employee stock option plans

4,324

41 Net cash (used) provided by financing activities

(1,746,365)

2,703,637









Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(6,878)

(382)









Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

$ (1,494,222)

$ 3,162,180









Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash:







Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period

$ 3,409,168

$ 905,366 Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

(1,494,222)

3,162,180 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

$ 1,914,946

$ 4,067,546









Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash on the Consolidated balance sheets to the Consolidated statements of cash flows:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 1,741,968

$ 3,856,597 Restricted cash

152,411

189,712 Restricted cash included in Other long-term assets

20,567

21,237 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash per the Consolidated statements of cash flows

$ 1,914,946

$ 4,067,546

Motorcycles and Related Products Revenue and Motorcycle Shipment Data (Unaudited)





















Three months ended

Six months ended



June 27,

June 28,

June 27,

June 28,



2021

2020

2021

2020 MOTORCYCLES AND RELATED PRODUCTS REVENUE (in thousands)















Motorcycles

$ 1,029,709

$ 446,738

$ 2,046,043

$ 1,346,103 Parts & accessories

222,670

168,708

372,529

303,393 General merchandise

55,631

37,805

105,954

86,965 Licensing

8,872

4,903

14,384

12,932 Other

14,618

11,120

24,697

19,669



$ 1,331,500

$ 669,274

$ 2,563,607

$ 1,769,062

















U.S. MOTORCYCLE SHIPMENTS

36,118

11,051

76,271

44,075

















WORLDWIDE MOTORCYCLE SHIPMENTS















Touring

24,333

9,709

51,649

31,306 Cruiser(a)

20,966

11,874

41,434

32,005 Adventure Touring

4,048

-

4,048

- Sportster®/ Street

7,321

6,786

14,347

18,031



56,668

28,369

111,478

81,342

















(a) Includes Softail®, CVO™, and LiveWire™

































Motorcycles and Related Products Gross Profit (Unaudited) The estimated impact of significant factors affecting the comparability of gross profit from 2020 to 2021 were as follows (in millions):



Three months ended





Six month ended





















2020 gross profit

$ 108





$ 427



Volume

161





170



Price and sales incentives, net of related costs

7





23



Foreign currency exchange rates and hedging

17





25



Shipment mix

68





125



Raw material prices

(20)





(21)



Manufacturing and other costs

66





79







299





401



2021 gross profit

$ 407





$ 828





Worldwide Retail Sales of Harley-Davidson Motorcycles(a) (Unaudited)





















Three months ended

Six months ended



June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,



2021

2020

2021

2020

















United States

44,739

31,340

75,722

55,072 Canada

3,446

2,287

5,245

3,753 Total North America

48,185

33,627

80,967

58,825 EMEA

10,248

10,964

15,191

18,694 Asia Pacific

5,986

6,888

11,779

12,640 Latin America

855

1,233

1,572

2,992 Total worldwide retail sales

65,274

52,712

109,509

93,151



(a) Data source for retail sales figures shown above is new sales warranty and registration information provided by Harley-Davidson dealers and compiled by the Company. The Company must rely on information that its dealers supply concerning new retail sales, and the company does not regularly verify the information that its dealers supply. This information is subject to revision.

