Harley-Davidson, Inc. To Report 1st Quarter 2019 Results On April 23, 2019

MILWAUKEE, March 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE: HOG) will release its first quarter financial results before market hours Tuesday, April 23, 2019. The public is invited to attend an audio webcast from 8 - 9 a.m. CDT. Matt Levatich, president and chief executive officer, and John Olin, senior vice president and chief financial officer, Harley-Davidson, Inc. will discuss financial results, developments in the business, and updates to the Company's outlook. A slide presentation supporting the discussion will be available 30 minutes prior to the audio webcast.

Webcast participants should log-on and register at least 10 minutes prior to the start time and to access the slide presentation here: http://investor.harley-davidson.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations. A replay of the audio webcast will be available approximately two hours after the call concludes.

Company Background

Harley-Davidson, Inc. is the parent company of Harley-Davidson Motor Company and Harley-Davidson Financial Services.

