Harley-Davidson® Named "Official Motorcycle" of Spartan US

BOSTON, Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Spartan, the world's largest obstacle course race (OCR) and endurance brand, announces an exclusive national sponsorship with Harley-Davidson®, naming the iconic motor company the "Official Motorcycle" of Spartan US. This collaboration brings together two brands built from a common bond of community, adventure, and individual transformation, and offers a new element of thrill at Spartan races across the United States as well as at select Harley-Davidson dealerships.

Racers and spectators can expect to see Harley-Davidson featured throughout the obstacle course as well as have the opportunity to learn firsthand the parallels between riding and racing by visiting the Harley-Davidson area within the grounds where they can participate in the Jumpstart™ rider experience. Through this experience, Spartan's community of millions will get to feel what it's like to ride, many for the first time, by sitting on a stationary motorcycle where they'll get to master the controls while giving the throttle a twist to feel the transformative power of riding a Harley-Davidson motorcycle. They'll also be able to enter to win a Spartan race entry and Harley-Davidson Riding Academy pass at select race events.

"The core values of strength and perseverance run deep within both brands and create the foundation for a strong partnership between Harley-Davidson and Spartan," said Spartan CEO and Founder, Joe De Sena. "I grew up riding and know that much like our events, riding a Harley-Davidson makes you feel alive, it gives you an unbelievable sense of freedom and the same adrenaline rush. We want to continue to provide our community opportunities to pursue their next adventure, and learning to ride a Harley-Davidson motorcycle offers just that. There is no other brand we would want Spartans to ride than a Harley-Davidson."

In addition, select Harley-Davidson dealerships will host exclusive Spartan Workout Tours to help racers get revved up. The Spartan Workout Tour is a 90-minute bodyweight session that challenges the mind while training and sculpting the body. Spartan coaches cater to all levels of fitness, prompting everyone to get involved. Those who attend the Workout Tours and sign up for Harley-Davidson Riding Academy will receive an entry to a 2019/2020 Spartan race of their choosing. For more information on the Workout Tours, visit Spartan.com.

"Racing in Spartan and riding a Harley-Davidson motorcycle may start from two different roads, but they lead to the same journey for many," said Ann Janikowsky, Director of Marketing, Community and Experiential, at Harley-Davidson Motor Company. "Along that journey, racers and riders alike discover what they're capable of, experience the unbreakable bond of those who help them along the way, and whether iron or body, learn that their machine delivers a sense of personal freedom and thrill unlike any other."

About Spartan

With more than 250 events across more than 40 countries on six continents, Spartan is the world's largest obstacle race (OCR) and endurance brand. Providing transformation through sport, Spartan attracts more than one million annual participants across all fitness levels, from beginners to elite. More than five million participants have finished Spartan events, creating a lifestyle that extends beyond races including health and wellness products, training and nutrition programs, and popular media content, which has made OCR one of the fastest growing sports in the world. Spartan events feature races at various distances, Stadion and Sprint: 3-mile/5-km and 20 Obstacles; Super: 8-mi/13-km and 25 Obstacles; Beast: 13-mi/21-km and 30 Obstacles; and Ultra: 30-mi/50-km and 60 obstacles. Visit spartan.com for more information and registration.

About Harley-Davidson Motor Company®

Since 1903, Harley-Davidson has fulfilled dreams of personal freedom by leading the innovation of two-wheeled mobility. The company offers an expanding range of leading-edge, distinctive and customizable motorcycles and brings the brand to life through Harley-Davidson riding experiences and exceptional motorcycle parts, accessories, riding gear and apparel. For more information, visit h-d.com.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jonathan Fine, 781.248.3963, jonathanf@spartan.com

SOURCE Spartan

