Harmar Mobility Announced as Finalist for the 2022 Sterling Manufacturing Business Excellence Awards

SARASOTA, Fla., May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmar Mobility was recently recognized by FloridaMakes and the Sterling Council as a finalist for the 2022 Sterling Manufacturing Business Excellence (SMBE) Awards. Of the 160 nominees, Harmar is one of the 23 finalists selected to attend the 30th Annual Governor's Sterling Awards Banquet on June 3, 2022, where the winner will be announced.

Each year, the Sterling Council and FloridaMakes collaborate on the SMBE awards to recognize high-performing manufacturers in Florida. During the judging process, Harmar, among many other manufacturers, underwent extensive evaluation which included virtual site visits and interviews with managers and employees. While the awards highlight exceptional companies based in Florida, they also provide opportunities to share manufacturing best practices for growth and improvement.

"We are honored to have been selected as a finalist – especially so soon after a complex, one-mile move from our former facility to our current location," said Harmar's CEO Steve Dawson. "I am incredibly proud of our team at Harmar and how far we've come as a company not just in production, but also with our culture. Each department understands and values our mission to Lift Lives, working hard to ensure Harmar can continue to grow and be there not just our customers – but our dealers and teammates as well."

Based in Sarasota, FL, Harmar Mobility is a leading manufacturer of mobility solutions, specializing in mobility device lifts for automobiles, stairlifts, and vertical platform lifts. The company was founded in 1998 with the mission to use meaningful innovation to increase independence and improve quality of life for the millions of people with accessibility difficulties. Inspired by a driving purpose, we lift lives.

