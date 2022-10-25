Harmar Mobility's Inside Hybrid Platform Lift AL6000 Wins 2022 HME Business New Product Award

SARASOTA, Fla., Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmar Mobility's new Inside Hybrid Platform Lift, the AL6000, is the Access Auto category winner of HME Business's 2022 New Product Award competition. The New Product Award honors exceptional product development achievements by HME manufacturers and service providers. Harmar's 2022 award follows three previous wins with Harmar's Pinnacle straight stairlift (2018), the AL580-HDX outside vehicle lift (2019), and the Highlander II vertical platform lift (2021).

Harmar AL6000 Hybrid Inside Platform Lift AL6000 is manufactured to lift mobility devices into SUVs and minivans so you can go where you want when you want

Harmar's AL6000 is a mix of hitch (outside) and hoist (inside) lifts. Like hitch lifts, the mobility scooter or powerchair must be guided onto the platform, then secured with either Q'Straint retractors, cam buckles, or patent pending hold-down arm. Then, like hoists, the lift will raise the mobility device up and into the vehicle's cargo area for safe storage.

Because the AL6000 stores the mobility device inside, users can maintain use of the vehicle's backup camera, enjoy the freedom of no additional space to the rear of the vehicle, and know the device is discretely stored from the public. The AL6000 is more compact and helps increase the number of SUVs and minivans, accommodating larger mobility devices. Equipped with a backlit, magnetized remote with a built-in flashlight, a lifting capacity of 350 lbs., and multiple, optional add-ons, the AL6000 is also available in HD (400 lbs. capacity).

"Thank you, HME Business, for selecting our new Hybrid Inside Platform Lift for this recognition," said Harmar CEO Steve Dawson. "We are especially proud of how many more convenient upgrades we now offer, such as the backlit remote, the built-in flashlight, the optional puddle lights – to name a few."

About Harmar Mobility:

Based in Sarasota, FL, Harmar Mobility is a leading manufacturer of mobility solutions, specializing in mobility device lifts for automobiles, stairlifts, and vertical platform lifts. The company was founded in 1998 with the mission to use meaningful innovation to increase independence and improve quality of life for the millions of people with accessibility difficulties. Inspired by a driving purpose, we lift lives.

