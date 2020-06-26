Harmon Brothers Debuts Masked Wrestler Extraordinaire in New Campaign for Murphy Ladder

"Clearly more people are staying home and working on projects around the house. There's no better time to promote a ladder that is so innovative and compact. Our hope is that the Ladder Luchador character will take on a life of its own and join the other iconic characters we've come up with on campaigns like Chatbooks and Squatty Potty," said Daniel Harmon, Chief Creative Officer at Harmon Brothers.

The new Murphy Ladder Campaign promotes and demonstrates the versatility of their ladder, which is known as the easiest ladder to use, carry and store. Designed by a firefighter, the compact and sturdy ladder can be used as both a step ladder and extension ladder, yet compacts down to 1/4 of its size in seconds. The Murphy Ladder has a loyal following of satisfied customers and is also used by fire departments across the country.

Chief Creative Officer: Daniel Harmon

CEO: Benton Crane

Cast

Ladder Luchador: Will Rubio

Referee: Shawn Zumbrennan

Luchador #1: Halem Medina

Luchador #2: Fernando Alvarez

Luchador #3: Ruddy Arriolige

Gloria: Crystal Reyes

Crew

Creative Directors: Daniel Harmon & Shane Rickard

Director: Shane Rickard

Producer: James Dayton

Co-Producer: Josh Stoferhan

1st AD: Keith Grover

Director of Photography: Tyler Stevens & Casey Wilson

1st AC: Austin Haack

Hair & Makeup: Heather Donahue

Key Costumer: Anna K Findlay

Craft Services: Richard Taylor

Script Supervisor: Jake Christensen

Gaffer: Phil Shepherd

Key Grip: Kevin Woodward

Grip: Brian Shepherd

Grip: KeAli Johnson

Production Designer: Jonas Sappington

Prop Master: Hunter Nelson

Set Decorator: Sam Demke

Sound: Jared Jaynes

Set Medic: Evan Goddard

Stunt Coordinator: Corbett McCallister

Client Relations: Kurt Horn

Editor: Kaitlin Snow Seamons

Graphic Design & Illustrations: Mike Henderson

Visual Effects & Post Production: Tyler Stevens

3D Effects & DIT: Bryson Alley

Set PA: Mario DeAngelis

Set PA: Luis Puente



ABOUT HARMON BROTHERS

The Harmon Brothers is a Provo, Utah-based ad agency behind the most viral ad in internet history. Since 2013, the company has created nearly 20 groundbreaking, distinctive social media spots, which collectively have over 1.5 billion views and helped drive over $350 million in sales.

SOURCE The Harmon Brothers

Related Links

http://harmonbrothers.com/

