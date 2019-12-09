Harmon Brothers Follows Up Musically-Driven, Mega-Hit Lumē Campaign with Musical Sequel
With over 70 million views on its 2018 campaigns with Harmon Brothers, and 10x growth in sales, natural deodorant brand Lumē doubles down on its first musically-driven hit with 1950s-style theme about unpleasant smells with "This deodorant cured my stanky pits, my husband's funky junk, and my son's stinky feet!"
PROVO, Utah, Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmon Brothers, the Provo-based social media ad agency behind "the greatest viral ad in internet history," has earned national headlines, 1.5 billion + views and helped drive over $350 million in sales with its social blockbusters such as Squatty Potty, Purple, ChatBooks, FiberFix, Poo-Pourri, and Lumē. Today, Harmon Brothers released its second major campaign promoting Lumē Deodorant, a doctor-developed, aluminum free, natural deodorant for the whole body entitled "This deodorant cured my stanky pits, my husband's funky junk, and my son's stinky feet!" The first and earlier release in December 2018 was a huge success, racking up over 70 million views to date.
"I've always known, if you want to talk about taboo subjects like body odor, no one does it better than the Harmon Brothers. We were thrilled with the success of the first Lumē advertisement produced by their team, so I knew there had to be a Part 2," said Dr. Shannon Klingman, Lumē Inventor and CEO. "We have the most effective aluminum free deodorant on the market today and the fact that you can use Lumē anywhere means we are defining a new category in hygiene. I am confident the new ad will continue to help women and men discover Lumē."
Developed by Dr. Shannon Klingman, a gynecologist, Lumē is aluminum free, and made from naturally derived and skin-safe ingredients. It is a clinically-proven 72-hour odor control that can safely be used anywhere on a person's body. Dr. Klingman said, "Lumē was born because, as an OBGYN, I saw how doctors were far too eager to prescribe antibiotics for day-to-day body odors below the belt. So, I dove into that odor causing reaction and created a product that stopped the stink above and below the belt."
Lumē is so effective that in a head-to-head study against two natural deodorant leaders, Native and Schmidt's, Lumē was proven to control odor six times longer than both. Lumē has helped women and men of all ages to prevent body odor. It's made without aluminum, artificial fragrance oils or baking soda, meaning anyone can feel confident using it even on the most sensitive skin.
Sticking with the theme of the first Lumē ad, the latest Harmon Brothers spot follows the glamorous life of a woman who no longer struggles with body odor, due to Lumē. But rather than a musical number fit for Broadway, the lead character breaks into a catchy doo-wop, complete with a chorus of backup crooners. Harmon Brothers' famous humor is interspersed throughout.
"This deodorant cured my stanky pits, my husband's funky junk, and my son's stinky feet!"
CREDITS
CAST:
French Woman: Whitney Meek
Female Construction Worker: Natalie Killpack-Daniel
Male Construction Worker: Bryce Fernelius
Gym Guy: Tito Livas
Awkward Teen: Anson Bagley
Female Grocer (and reviewer): Kenna L Stewart
Career Woman: Megan Heaps
Surgeon: Brittany Andam
Tough Guy (and reviewer): Donnie Winter
Portly Man: Jordan Anderson
Old Lady: Bessie A Thornton
Man in wheelchair: Brady Snow
Bobbie: Bobbie lee
Trumpeter: Gabe Spencer
Waitress: Emily Tessa Ebert
Mailman: Luiz Laffey
Hip townswoman: Summer Corry
Chef: Bennett Klingman
Sk8er Boi: Hunter McDermott
Diner Woman: Bailey Horne
Extra: Blake Brust
Extra: James Dayton
Extra: Stacia Barton
Extra: Emily McLean
Extra: Moira McLean
Extra: Kella McLean
Extra: Enna McLean
CREW:
Co-Director: Nick Ritter
Co-Director: Kaitlin Snow Seamons
Creative Director: Kaitlin Snow Seamons
Co-Creative Director: Jonny Vance
UPM: Tiffani Barth
Producer: Josh Stofferahn
1st AD: Sohrab Mirmont
2nd AD: Matt Tucker
DP: Tyler Stevens
1st AC: Paul Green
2nd AC: Kevin Lyde
Stedi Cam: Scott Warren
Scripty: Brandon Cummings
Dit/Asst Edit : Blake Brust
Gaffer: Phil Shepherd
Key Grip: Kevin Woodward
Grip: Dan Haskell
Grip: Brian Shepherd
Art Director: Dillon Ellefson
Set Decorator: Gabe Jessop
Greens-person: Joe DeCicco
Construction / Facade, Set Mover: Jean Roush
Hair and Makeup: Cynthia Shelly
HMU Assistant: Tori Valdez
Wardrobe: Kacie Seamons
Wardrobe Assistant: Jerika Hermansen
Sound: Evan Anderson
Craft: Fat Boy Catering
Dance Choreography: Jennifer Tingey
Location Manager: Adam Bohl
Teleprompter Op/Playback: Wes Curtin
BTS: Gibson Smith
VFX Supervisor: Bryson Alley
PA #1: Kat Holbrook
PA #2 : Logan Nielsen
Casting Agent: Ben Cummins
Lead Writer: Dave Vance
Writer: Whitney Meek
Writer : Kelly Vrooman
Writer: Natalie Madsen
Music Composition: Dave Vance
Music Orchestration:Michael Vance
Music Director:Peter Murray
Music Recording & Mixing: Scott Wiley
Whitney Meek - Lead Vocals
Peter Murray - Music Supervisor, Piano
Becca Moench - Contractor
Carolyn Scott - Soprano
Amanda Ritter - Alto
Bennett Klingman- Tenor
Kelly DeHaan - Bass
Aaron Ashton - Violin
John Shin - Violin
Emily Brown - Viola
Nicole Pinnell - Cello
Scott Wiley - ElectricBass
Austie Robinson - Trumpet
Will Kimball - Trombone
Derek Crane - Tenor Saxophone
Brandon Cummings- Drums
Post Production Supervisor: Bryson Alley
Editor: Nick Ritter
Graphic Designer: Mike Henderson
Lead Animator: Bryson Alley
Animator: Gibson Smith
Animator: Tyler Stevens
VFX Lead Artist: Bryson Alley
VFX Artist: Bryan Fugal
Finishing Editor: Bryson Alley
Finishing Editor: Kaitln Snow Seamons
Subtitles: Blake Brust
Colorist: Tyler Stevens
Sound Mixer/Designer: Stephen Henderson
ABOUT HARMON BROTHERS
The Harmon Brothers is a Provo, Utah-based ad agency behind the most viral ad in internet history. Since 2013, the company has created nearly 20 groundbreaking, distinctive social media spots, which collectively have over 1.5 billion views and helped drive over $350 million in sales.
ABOUT LUMĒ
Lumē is all natural, clinically-proven, 72-hour odor control you can use anywhere on your body. Lumē has helped women and men of all ages to prevent body odor. It's made without aluminum, artificial fragrance oils, or baking soda, so you can feel confident using it even on your most sensitive skin. www.Lume.Love
