Harmon, Montecalvo, and Rusckowski Honored as New Jersey Business Hall of Fame™ 2021 Class of Laureates

Nominated and chosen by their peers, the exceptional 2021 Class of Laureates being inducted into the New Jersey Business Hall of Fame on December 9, 2021, include:

John E. Harmon, Sr. , IOM, Founder, President & CEO, African American Chamber of Commerce of New Jersey (AACCNJ)

, IOM, Founder, President & CEO, African American Chamber of Commerce of (AACCNJ) Valerie Montecalvo , CEO & President, Bayshore Recycling

, CEO & President, Bayshore Recycling Steve Rusckowski , Chairman, CEO & President, Quest Diagnostics

"We are thrilled to honor this extraordinary Class of Laureates! John, Valerie, and Steve are incredible role models for today's youth. Throughout their impressive careers, they have consistently demonstrated high ethical standards, mentorship, community involvement, and innovative leadership. It is these very same characteristics that JA hopes to instill in New Jersey's students as our future leaders. This year's virtual ceremony will be a memorable evening celebrating their remarkable achievements," said Catherine Milone, President of JANJ.

John E. Harmon, Sr., IOM, has served as the Founder, President, & CEO of AACCNJ for 14 years. Prior to spearheading AACCNJ, John was President and CEO of the Metropolitan Trenton African American Chamber of Commerce (MTAACC) where under his direction the organization generated meaningful partnerships in a wide range of sectors and significantly increased membership. John's desire to help his community prosper is rooted in the support, commitment, and passion exhibited by his educators. As an African American advocate of New Jersey residents and thousands of black-owned businesses statewide, he makes a conscious effort to ensure that policies at all government levels are delivered based on equity and inclusion.

Valerie Montecalvo has been CEO & President of Bayshore Recycling for 26 years. Known in the green industry as a successful business owner, and champion of women, Valerie uses her progressive leadership qualities as a guiding force in how she steers not only her business, but passion to support sustainable communities in New Jersey. As a Junior Achievement alum, Valerie is a full-circle example of what the JA experience represents and ascribes her participation with influencing her career trajectory, particularly the development of the recycling and highway construction industry in New Jersey. Valerie is committed to her passion of carrying out Bayshore's core vision of operating 100% green businesses powered 100% by renewable energy.

Steve Rusckowski is Chairman, CEO, & President of Quest Diagnostics. Throughout his impressive career, Steve has always exemplified exceptional leadership through his commitment to the betterment of his community, as well as his innovative approach to expanding Quest Diagnostics capabilities, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic. Remarkably, under Steve's leadership, Quest has performed nearly 50 million COVID-19 molecular and serology tests to date and was one of the leading labs nationally to create and secure Emergency Use Authorization from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration for a PCR test to detect COVID-19.

As we celebrate John, Valerie, and Steve as the 2021 Class of Laureates, this signature event paves the way for students across New Jersey as our future business and community leaders. Proceeds from the New Jersey Business Hall of Fame underwrite unsponsored JA High School Heroes Initiatives, where high school students receive training from JA that prepares them to teach JA's financial empowerment and work readiness curricula to elementary school children. As they hone critical career readiness, employability, leadership, and management skills, they are simultaneously becoming role models within their communities. These Heroes will serve as JA Student Ambassadors at the New Jersey Business Hall of Fame presenting the Laureates with their awards alongside several younger leaders.

To sponsor and join us in celebrating the NJBHOF 2021 Class of Laureates and JA Student Ambassadors on December 9, 2021, contact Krysti Peitz at [email protected].

About Junior Achievement of New Jersey (JANJ):

JANJ is an award-winning, best-in-class JA operation. With its headquarters and Capstone programs located in the JA Education Center, in Raritan Center, Edison, NJ, JANJ is a free educational resource dedicated to giving all young people the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success and plan for their futures. JA's learning experiences primarily focus on career readiness, financial empowerment, entrepreneurship, and life skills, and are held at the JA Education Center, in schools, on college/university campuses, in corporate facilities, and online through digital learning experiences. www.janj.org

About the African American Chamber of Commerce of New Jersey (AACCNJ):

The AACCNJ performs an essential role in the economic viability of New Jersey. While providing a platform for New Jersey's African American business leaders, to speak with a collective voice, the AACCNJ advocates and promotes economic diversity fostering a climate of business growth through major initiatives centering on education and public policy. The Chamber serves as a proactive advocacy group with a 501(c) 3 tax exemption, which is shared by the National Black Chamber of Commerce. www.AACCNJ.com

About Bayshore Recycling:

Established in 1995, Bayshore is a NJDEP Licensed facility and NJ State certified Woman Owned Business. A premier destination for the recycling of concrete, asphalt, brick, block, bulky waste, construction debris, non-hazardous petroleum impacted soil, all curbside commodities, and other diverse materials. Headquartered in the Kearbey section of Woodbridge Township, NJ. The site boasts Raritan River frontage and convenient access via road, barge, and class-1 railroad. Sustainable "green business" operations driven by renewable energy are at the center of the company's Business Plan. Bayshore is also an ISNetworld network certified toward connecting corporations with safe, reliable contractors/suppliers from capital-intensive industries. www.bayshorerecycling.com

About Quest Diagnostics:

Quest Diagnostics empowers people to take action to improve health outcomes. Derived from the world's largest database of clinical lab results, our diagnostic insights reveal new avenues to identify and treat disease, inspire healthy behaviors and improve health care management. Quest annually serves one in three adult Americans and half the physicians and hospitals in the United States, and our nearly 50,000 employees understand that, in the right hands and with the right context, our diagnostic insights can inspire actions that transform lives. www.QuestDiagnostics.com

Follow Us:

Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Twitter | YouTube

SOURCE Junior Achievement of New Jersey; Quest Diagnostics