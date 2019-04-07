Harmonic Adds Microsoft Azure Support and Expands Partnership with Akamai for Harmonic VOS®360 SaaS

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) today announced immediate availability of Harmonic's VOS®360 SaaS solution on Microsoft Azure with video content delivered by Akamai Media Delivery. This combined offering enables video content and service providers to adopt a more modern, agile and scalable media processing and delivery workflow that eliminates egress costs and extends global reach.

"Our VOS360 SaaS solution on Microsoft Azure, with Akamai as the delivery partner, gives media companies a combination of best-in-class services, helping them to quickly capitalize on the demand for high-quality video streaming," said Shahar Bar, senior vice president, corporate development, Harmonic. "In particular, Azure's global footprint provides us access to data centers wherever we have customers, perfectly aligning with Harmonic's growing worldwide OTT business."

"Consumers are demanding more content and flawless video on every screen, and the result is an increasing need for simple, scalable and reliable video streaming solutions," said Bob DeHaven, worldwide general manager for media & communications, Microsoft. "VOS360 SaaS on Microsoft Azure, and delivered by Akamai CDN, is a hyper-scale, integrated platform built to deliver superior-quality video experiences to consumers everywhere."

"The cloud ushered in a host of capabilities to help enable high-quality video streaming to global audiences, but that came with challenges. Akamai technology helps companies to more easily stream video at the highest possible quality across varying network conditions and device capabilities, reliably and on a global scale," said Jon Alexander, senior director, media product management, Akamai. "Together with Harmonic and Microsoft, we help simplify media processing from a cloud infrastructure that is scalable and cost-effective, making this an attractive solution for our joint customers."

Harmonic's VOS360 SaaS covers the entire media processing chain, allowing content and service providers to launch revenue-generating OTT services more rapidly than ever. Azure offers media companies an intelligent cloud service that unlocks creativity and collaboration, helps to bring content to market faster, and accelerates engagement and monetization. VOS360 SaaS will leverage Akamai's global CDN for secure delivery of video content, providing unmatched customer service, analytics and continuous monitoring

Harmonic will showcase its VOS360 SaaS at the 2019 NAB Show, April 8-11, in Las Vegas at Booth SU810.Further information about Harmonic and the company's solutions is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

About HarmonicHarmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in video delivery technology and services, enables media companies and service providers to deliver ultra-high-quality broadcast and OTT video services to consumers globally. The company has also revolutionized cable access networking via the industry's first virtualized cable access solution, enabling cable operators to more flexibly deploy gigabit internet service to consumers' homes and mobile devices. Whether simplifying OTT video delivery via innovative cloud and software-as-a-service (SaaS) technologies, or powering the delivery of gigabit internet cable services, Harmonic is changing the way media companies and service providers monetize live and VOD content on every screen. More information is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements concerning Harmonic's business and the anticipated capabilities, advantages, reliability, efficiency, market acceptance, market growth, specifications and benefits of Harmonic products, services and technology are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on our current expectations and beliefs and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the risks and uncertainties more fully described in Harmonic's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2018, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and its Current Reports on Form 8-K. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Harmonic as of the date hereof, and Harmonic disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Harmonic, the Harmonic logo and other Harmonic marks are owned by Harmonic Inc. or its affiliates. All other trademarks referenced herein are the property of their respective owners.

SOURCE Harmonic Inc.

Related Links

http://www.harmonic-lightwaves.com

