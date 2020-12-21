Harmonic Bionics Announces Partnership with H Robotics to Bring Smart Tele-Rehab Solutions to Patients in the US Affected by Neurological and Musculoskeletal Movement Impairments

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmonic Bionics, Inc. announced today that they will be partnering with Korean-based H Robotics, Inc. to assist with the US distribution of rebless™, a smart rehabilitation device and recent recipient of a CES 2021 Innovation Award in the Health and Wellness category.

With multiple operating modes, rebless™ allows for passive, active, and active-assisted range of motion and exercise, so therapy can be customized based on each individual patient's condition and progress. rebless™ is controlled through an app downloaded onto the patient's smart phone or mobile device. Care providers will use the rebless™ Clinic software to prescribe exercise regimens, manage and export patient output, and perform telemedicine visits.

rebless™ is an FDA-registered robotic, exercise therapy device for both upper and lower limbs, providing motion to the elbow, wrist, ankle, and knee joints. With multiple operating modes, rebless™ allows for passive, active, and active-assisted range of motion and exercise, so therapy can be customized based on each individual patient's condition and progress.

rebless™ is controlled through an app downloaded onto the patient's smart phone or mobile device. Care providers will use the rebless™ Clinic software to prescribe exercise regimens, manage and export patient output, and perform telemedicine visits.

"An aging population and increasing rates of neurological and musculoskeletal disorders could lead to a shortage in access to proper therapy for patients," said H Robotics CEO Dr. Ig-Mo Koo. "We designed rebless™ to help facilitate teletherapy making it easier to receive care, while its programmability and automation helps deliver the precise repetitions needed for recovery."

"In a time when access to healthcare is a challenge, we are excited to help bring this unique product to the US market," said Harmonic Bionics CEO Christopher Prentice. "We believe rebless™ meets the quadruple aim of healthcare by addressing outcomes, costs, the clinical experience, and the patient experience in a positive manner. Home therapy assisted by telemedicine can increase access and compliance to needed therapy, leading to better outcomes. rebless™ has the potential to advance the rehabilitation process and enhance the experience for patients and providers."

Visit HRoboticsInc.com or contact [email protected] for more information on rebless™. Harmonic Bionics plans to begin virtual demonstrations in January 2021.

Harmonic Bionics, Inc.

Harmonic Bionics aims to empower patients and their care providers by designing intelligent technology that facilitates data-driven treatment for neurological and musculoskeletal movement impairments. Our flagship product, Harmony SHR, is a bilateral, upper-extremity exoskeleton dynamically designed to provide unique value in three areas of practice: neuroscience and movement science research, movement disorder assessment/diagnostics, and rehabilitation. We intend to optimize upper-extremity therapy with Harmony SHR by enabling early intervention, increasing functional repetition, and employing patient-specific intent-based therapy through novel exercises.

H Robotics, Inc.

H Robotics develops, manufactures, and distributes state-of-the-art rehabilitation solutions, including medical robots and data-driven, telemedicine offerings for people who suffer with stroke complications and other neurological or musculoskeletal diseases. By leveraging our strengths in software and robotic technology, we aim to create products and services that provide value to our customers and contribute to a healthier world and a happier life.

Media Contact:

Stephani Shipman

585.746.7214

SOURCE Harmonic Bionics