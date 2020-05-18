Harmonic Bionics to Showcase New Upper Body Robotic Rehabilitation System, Harmony SHR, in Live Virtual Demos

AUSTIN, Texas, May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmonic Bionics, Inc. announced today that they will be hosting live virtual demos of the company's new upper body robotic rehabilitation system, Harmony SHR. Rehabilitation professionals are invited to participate in the 15-minute demonstrations that will include an overview of the exoskeleton and how it works followed by a Q&A session with the company's Product Director.

Harmony SHR works with a patient's scapulohumeral rhythm (SHR) to enable natural, comprehensive therapy for both arms. When combined with Harmony SHR's Weight Support mode, this unique shoulder design may allow for earlier initiation of post-stroke therapy.

Harmony SHR's Preprogrammed Exercises promotes functional treatment through patient-specific movements that can enable an increased number of repetitions per session without increasing the therapist's physical burden. As the only rehabilitation exoskeleton with Bilateral Sync Therapy, Harmony SHR enables intent-based therapy by registering healthy arm movements and synchronizing that motion onto the stroke-affected side.

"We are excited to show Harmony SHR's unique design and to hear feedback from the rehabilitation community on how it may help patient recovery through enabling early intervention, increasing intensity and employing patient-specific intent-based therapy," said Harmonic Bionics CEO Christopher Prentice. "Our aim with robotics in rehabilitation is to provide programmable, customized exercises that can help reduce physical burden on therapists while improving the quality and efficiency of the therapy. We believe the future of rehabilitation lies in technologies, like Harmony SHR, that increase access by facilitating more community-based therapy and home-based therapy."

Visit HarmonicBionics.com/Events to register for a live demo of Harmony SHR. Currently, virtual demonstrations will be held through June and Harmonic Bionics plans to begin scheduling in-person demonstrations of Harmony SHR in late summer.

Harmonic Bionics is redefining neurorehabilitation with intelligent robotic technology designed to maximize patient recovery. With our flagship product, Harmony SHR, we intend to optimize upper extremity therapy by enabling early intervention, increasing intensity, and employing patient-specific intent-based therapy through novel exercises.

