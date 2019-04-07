Harmonic Simplifies OTT Delivery with New CDN-Enabled Primary Distribution Solution

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT) today unveiled the new CDN-enabled Primary Distribution solution, a powerful new workflow supported by the company's VOS®360 SaaS. The Primary Distribution solution streamlines the management and delivery of linear channels from programmers to their affiliates, whether they are traditional pay-TV operators, virtual MVPDs or local broadcasters, anywhere in the world via CDN, replacing the need for dedicated networking links and satellite transponders. Successfully deployed by a major U.S. broadcaster to deliver 200 broadcast affiliate feeds to virtual MVPDs, Harmonic's Primary Distribution solution transforms the way programmers deliver linear feeds to their distribution partners.

"This is primary distribution for the new age," said Tim Warren, senior vice president and chief technology officer, video business at Harmonic. "There are incredible revenue opportunities that broadcasters can take advantage of in the video streaming environment, but a major challenge is preparing and distributing OTT-ready local broadcast channels to affiliates. Combining our comprehensive understanding of the linear TV ecosystem with our expertise in cloud-based media processing, we are excited to introduce our SaaS Primary Distribution solution to help programmers meet the demand for linear content on connected screens."

Based on a pay-as-you-grow business model, Harmonic's Primary Distribution solution is simple and cost-effective. Using VOS360 SaaS, programmers can seamlessly aggregate channels, manage schedules and content rights, and distribute feeds including local and network programming, live sporting events and advertising in real time over the internet. VOS360 SaaS processes and prepares the feeds and distributes OTT-ready channels from the cloud to distribution partners worldwide. The solution also enables broadcasters to insert accurate metadata for rights management, blackouts and local ad insertion from the cloud, without requiring dedicated on-premises equipment and at little upfront cost.

Harmonic's new Primary Distribution solution assures exceptional video quality. At the heart of VOS360 SaaS is Harmonic's software-based media processing technologies that deliver industry-leading video quality at low bitrates and support a wide range of formats, codecs and encoding schemes, allowing broadcasters to deliver crystal-clear superior-quality video to affiliates for OTT services.

Harmonic will demonstrate the new Primary Distribution solution at the 2019 NAB Show, April 8-11, in Las Vegas at Booth SU810. Further information about Harmonic and the company's solutions is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

About Harmonic

Harmonic (NASDAQ: HLIT), the worldwide leader in video delivery technology and services, enables media companies and service providers to deliver ultra-high-quality broadcast and OTT video services to consumers globally. The company has also revolutionized cable access networking via the industry's first virtualized cable access solution, enabling cable operators to more flexibly deploy gigabit internet service to consumers' homes and mobile devices. Whether simplifying OTT video delivery via innovative cloud and SaaS technologies, or powering the delivery of gigabit internet cable services, Harmonic is changing the way media companies and service providers monetize live and VOD content on every screen. More information is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements concerning Harmonic's business and the anticipated capabilities, advantages, reliability, efficiency, market acceptance, market growth, specifications and benefits of Harmonic products, services and technology are forward-looking statements. These statements are based on our current expectations and beliefs and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the risks and uncertainties more fully described in Harmonic's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2018, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and its Current Reports on Form 8-K. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Harmonic as of the date hereof, and Harmonic disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Harmonic, the Harmonic logo and other Harmonic marks are owned by Harmonic Inc. or its affiliates. All other trademarks referenced herein are the property of their respective owners.

