Harmonic Wins Double Emmy® Awards for Outstanding Achievements in Video Delivery

"We are honored by the Academy's recognition of the engineering creativity and outstanding technological achievements pioneered by the Harmonic team," said Patrick Harshman, CEO and president, Harmonic. "AI and dynamic event scheduling are revolutionizing the video industry, enabling unprecedented video experiences. The Emmy Award wins are a tremendous endorsement of Harmonic's continued commitment to innovation."

This win further reinforces the company's trailblazing role in optimizing video delivery, which has resulted in the company receiving several Emmy Awards over the years. Harmonic is being recognized this year for the following technology innovations:

Harmonic's AI optimization for video streaming of live video channels at significantly lower bit rates, while delivering an exceptional quality of experience. Harmonic's partner Sky Italia was instrumental in fine-tuning Harmonic's offline AI learning system for the delivery of live events to millions of subscribers.

was instrumental in fine-tuning Harmonic's offline AI learning system for the delivery of live events to millions of subscribers. Harmonic's revolutionary event signaling and management API enables content owners/distributors to dynamically customize their advertising and provide greater flexibility for blackout control and creating local channel variants. The technology has successfully been deployed for the distribution of live network affiliate streams to consumers via leading streaming platforms.

Harmonic will receive the awards at the 72nd Technology & Engineering Emmy Awards Ceremony at the 2021 National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) Show.

