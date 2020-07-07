HarmoniQ Labs Introduces the Most Advanced True Wireless Hi-Fi Earphones Using 3D Printing Technology and Precision Sound Engineering

SAN FRANCISCO, July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- HarmoniQ Labs is launching stylish, smart, 3D printed Hi-Fi wireless earbuds: Lytte HarmoniQ.

These sleek, water and dust resistant, ergonomically designed masterpieces bring another dimension to your listening experience. Their supreme sound design introduces a beautiful treble with exceptional clarity, in addition to the warm vocals and deep richness of heavy bass, a distinctive tonal balance the ear desires. Uniquely designed spatial elements ensure that your favorite music will not only be heard but also felt.

HarmoniQ Labs

The well-thought-out design allows you to truly connect to music and enjoy every aspect of it. "When things are built with purpose, you take notice. Lytte HarmoniQ is our answer to true wireless Hi-Fi earphones. We use 3D printing technology to model and build the best possible Hi-Fi earbuds," explains Jiang Xu, the CEO of this innovative company. "It makes them exceptionally comfortable to wear. Combined with precision sound engineering, they also provide solutions to challenges imposed by the inner molds of traditional earbuds. The 3D sound engineered one-piece shape produces a superior acoustic travel path for the sound waves. The right material rigidity and airtight chamber controls sound resonance and eliminates undesired distortion and inconsistency," continues Xu.

"The intelligent touch control system, passive noise cancellation, and 35 hours of playtime provide the users with uncompromised sound experience," he concludes.

Feature highlights

35 hours of listening time

HarmoniQ Labs™ 3D printing Omni-Acoustic-Design (OAD)

3D printed acoustic shape eliminating sound distortion and provides excellent passive noise cancellation (-15dB noise attenuation)

Durable materials for rigidity and controlled sound resonance

Ergonomic design for a comfortable daily use

Embedded microphone and voice assistance functions

Intuitive earphone touch control designed for music

IPX4 water and dust resistant, seamless one-piece body

Qualcomm TrueWireless™ Stereo Technology and aptX™ audio technology creates consistently high-quality audio streaming over Bluetooth with robust connectivity and easier paring experience

Made of skin-friendly resin, environmentally friendly

Crowdfunding on Indiegogo will go live on July 13 to help launch this innovative product.

About HarmoniQ Labs

HarmoniQ Labs was established in 2019 and aims to lead the future of wearable Hi-Fi sound equipment through art and science. It aspires to deliver the benefits of truly wireless products without compromising the sound quality. The expert team of the company developed a sophisticated metrics system to measure the holistic experience of TWS Hi-Fi earphones. This system looks at seven dimensions (50 metrics), including "Sound Balancing & Timbre", "Sound Resolution", "Sound Staging & Imaging", "Connectivity", "Build", "Comfort" and "Controls" and uses this framework to define every design detail and drive product decision-making.

A limited quantity of samples is available for product review and features. Regarding sample requests and additional information, please contact [email protected].

Press kit available at: https://drive.google.com/drive/u/0/folders/1o0M7mKNUoDivb38iV68m00-1KF9PAF9c

For more product details, visit https://harmoniq-labs.com.

Media Contact

Lucie Simikova, [email protected]

Related Images

lytte-harmoniq-earbuds.jpg

Lytte HarmoniQ earbuds

Related Links

Press kit

Website

SOURCE HarmoniQ Labs

Related Links

https://harmoniq-labs.com

