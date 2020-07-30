Harmony Biosciences Receives Patient Impact Award From Life Sciences Pennsylvania

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmony Biosciences ("Harmony"), a private pharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing novel treatment options for people living with rare, neurological diseases, announced today that the company is a recipient of Life Sciences Pennsylvania's (LSPA) 2019 Patient Impact Award. Harmony was selected as an honoree based on the company's continued efforts to support patients living with narcolepsy.

"At Harmony, patients are at the heart of everything we do. It is an honor to be recognized by LSPA for our work to contribute to the health and wellbeing of people living with narcolepsy," said Cate McCanless, Vice President of External Affairs at Harmony. "We are proud to be recognized as a company that is making a difference in the lives of patients through our continued focus on scientific innovation, advocacy, and patient education."

LSPA's Patient Impact Award recognizes a medicine, therapy, device, company, or organization with operations in Pennsylvania that made a significant contribution to the quality of healthcare for patients in 2019. The award was presented during LSPA's 2020 Annual Awards Program, a broadcast documentary focusing on healthcare successes in 2019 and the efforts of the life sciences community in the fight against COVID-19.

About Narcolepsy

Narcolepsy is a rare, chronic, debilitating neurologic disorder of sleep-wake state instability that impacts up to 200,000 Americans and is primarily characterized by excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy – its two cardinal symptoms – along with other manifestations of REM sleep dysregulation, which intrude into wakefulness. EDS is the inability to stay awake and alert during the day and is the symptom that is present in all people living with narcolepsy. In most patients, narcolepsy is caused by the loss of hypocretin, a neuropeptide in the brain that supports sleep-wake state stability. This disorder affects men and women equally, with typical symptom onset in adolescence or young adulthood; however, it can take up to a decade to be properly diagnosed.

About Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences is a private pharmaceutical company headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, PA. The company was established in October 2017 by Paragon Biosciences, LLC www.paragonbiosci.com with a vision to provide novel treatment options for people living with rare, neurological diseases, with a focus on people living with narcolepsy. For more information on Harmony Biosciences, visit www.harmonybiosciences.com.

About Life Sciences Pennsylvania

Life Sciences Pennsylvania (LSPA) is the trade association for the Commonwealth's life sciences community. Founded in 1989, LSPA works to ensure Pennsylvania has a business and public policy climate that unites and incentivizes all facets of the state's diverse life sciences economy. LSPA represents biotechnology, medical device, diagnostic, pharmaceutical, research, and investment entities, along with myriad service providers who support the industry. Together, we unify Pennsylvania's innovators to make the Commonwealth a global life sciences leader.

