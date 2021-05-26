Harmony Biosciences to Participate in Three Investor Conferences in June
May 26, 2021, 07:30 ET
PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. ("Harmony") (Nasdaq: HRMY), a pharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing innovative therapies for patients living with rare neurological disorders who have unmet medical needs, today announced that Harmony's President and CEO, John Jacobs, will participate in fireside chats and host investor meetings at the following upcoming virtual conferences:
- Jefferies Healthcare Conference
Fireside Chat: June 2, 2:30pm ET
- Goldman Sachs 42nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference
Fireside Chat: June 10, 3:50pm ET
- Raymond James Human Health Innovation Conference
Fireside Chat: June 21, 3:20pm ET
The live audio webcast of the fireside chats will be available on the investor page of Harmony's website at https://ir.harmonybiosciences.com/.
About Harmony Biosciences
Harmony Biosciences is a pharmaceutical company headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, PA. The Company was established by Paragon Biosciences, LLC, with a vision to provide novel treatment options for people living with rare neurological disorders who have unmet medical needs. For more information on Harmony, please visit the company's website: www.harmonybiosciences.com.
Harmony Biosciences Investor Contact:
Lisa Caperelli
484-539-9736
[email protected]
Harmony Biosciences Media Contact:
Nancy Leone
215-891-6046
[email protected]
SOURCE Harmony Biosciences
