Harmony Biosciences To Participate In Two Investor Conferences In November

PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa., Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. ("Harmony") (Nasdaq: HRMY), a pharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing innovative therapies for patients with rare neurological diseases, today announced that Harmony's President and CEO, John C. Jacobs, will participate in fireside chats and host investor meetings at the following upcoming virtual conferences:

Jefferies London Healthcare Conference

Fireside Chat: A pre-recorded fireside chat will be available on-demand beginning on Thursday, November 18 at 8:00am GMT / 3:00am ET through Friday, November 19 at 5:00pm GMT / 12:00pm ET

1x1 Meetings: Thursday, November 18, 2021 and Friday, November 19, 2021

and Piper Sandler 33rd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference

33rd Annual Virtual Healthcare Conference Fireside Chat: A pre-recorded fireside chat will be available on-demand beginning on Monday, November 22 nd at 10:00am ET

1x1 Meetings: Tuesday, November 30, 2021

The audio webcast of the fireside chats will be available on the investor page of Harmony's website at https://ir.harmonybiosciences.com/.

About Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences is a commercial stage pharmaceutical company headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, PA. The Company was established by Paragon Biosciences, LLC, and is focused on providing novel treatment options for people living with rare neurological diseases who have unmet medical needs. For more information on Harmony, please visit the company's website: www.harmonybiosciences.com.

Harmony Biosciences Investor Contact:

Patti Bank

ICR Westwicke

415-513-1284

[email protected]

Harmony Biosciences Media Contact:

Nancy Leone

215-891-6046

[email protected]

SOURCE Harmony Biosciences

