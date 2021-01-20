Harmony Senior Services Recognizes Tony Sanford for Exceptional COVID-19 Management

CHARLESTON, S.C., Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Following a year marked by the COVID-19 virus, Harmony Senior Services recognized one team member's exceptional leadership in guiding the senior living company's 27 communities through the pandemic. Tony Sanford, Harmony's SVP of Clinical Services has received the company's first Harmony Hero Award for his diligent work navigating the company through the unprecedented health crisis within our industry.

The new award, put forth by Harmony's founders, recognizes a Harmony Senior Services associate who has gone "above and beyond" with their professional contribution of performance excellence. Winning recipient Tony Sanford spent most of 2020 devising and implementing practices that put residents' health and protection at the forefront, putting the company's "Family Serving Families" motto to practice.

"Tony has been instrumental in executing a COVID-19 response strategy that was truly exceptional from the start," said Terry Howard, Chief Executive Officer of Harmony Senior Services. "Since the first day the virus became our new reality, he's worked tirelessly to keep our residents and associates safe. I can think of no better time to introduce this special and important new award, which reflects the very heart of our Harmony family, and no better recipient than Tony to receive it for the first time."

Beginning in March of last year, Sanford spearheaded the formation of an interdisciplinary Coronavirus Task Force at Harmony that regularly provided detailed updates to Harmony residents and families of residents on the latest news, policies, and safety procedures being implemented. The new policies, which included those impacting visitation, community events, cleaning and sanitation measures, and later in the year, vaccine distribution, are all credited with safeguarding the 27 campuses against the virus, keeping Harmony's residents as safe as possible.

Jim Smith, Founder/Owner of Harmony Senior Services stated, "There have been many heroes who've risen to the occasion; people who stepped up and reached out to those affected whether directly or indirectly. Harmony is fortunate to have many of those heroes among us, but as we reflect on the past year, one person stands out. Tony Sanford, our SVP of Clinical Services, has led by example, standing at the forefront of our fight to keep Harmony's staff and residents well since day one. It is with pride that we recognize him as the first recipient of the Founders Harmony Hero Award.

Tony shared, "I am so very humbled by the recognition during these challenging times in our lives. Our achievements are shaped by the strength of our leaders and the associates we work with. My favorite quote "Start by doing what's necessary, then do what's possible and suddenly you are doing the impossible" really sums up what looks like an impossible task to overcome a pandemic. But with dedication to care for our seniors, we will overcome this! I want to thank the Smith family for adding yet another platform of recognition for associates. I feel honored to work at Harmony and look to serving for many years to come."

The Harmony Hero Award comes with a $10,000 gift and personalized plaque which will be displayed on the company's new Harmony Hero Award Hall.

About Harmony Senior Services

HarmonySeniorServices.com is an affiliate of Smith/Packett Med-Com, LLC, headquartered in southwest Virginia. It is one of the largest senior housing and healthcare development companies in the country, specializing in the design, development, financing, marketing, strategic planning, and operation of healthcare facilities. Harmony Senior Services and Smith/Packett are family owned and operated organizations, which drives the values and goals of all Harmony communities.

SOURCE Harmony Senior Services

Related Links

www.harmonyseniorservices.com

