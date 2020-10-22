Harness Announces New Modules to Fuel Demand for Next-Generation Software Delivery

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Harness , the platform for software delivery, today announced two new modules at its inaugural user conference, {Unscripted} 2020 : Continuous Integration Enterprise and Continuous Features. Continuous Integration Enterprise is the first AI/ML-powered continuous integration (CI) solution to optimize build and test cycles for engineers. The second new module, Continuous Features, helps developers and engineers manage "feature sprawl" and "progressive delivery," reducing the time it takes to release features from weeks to minutes. Additionally, Harness is releasing major updates to its industry-leading Continuous Delivery, Continuous Verification and Continuous Efficiency products.

Harness also announced its vision for a comprehensive next-generation intelligent software delivery platform that applies AI/ML to control, optimize and accelerate the flow of software pipelines. Instead of engineers manually verifying builds, tests, deployments and releases, Harness' platform will apply data science to automatically observe the quality, performance, cost and reliability of code as it flows through each pipeline step, and if need be, abort, automate or rollback the delivery of software to customers in production without manual intervention.

Harness continues to empower its customers to effectively ship software simply, safely and securely across multi-cloud and containerized environments. As a leader in continuous delivery, and now integration, Harness' latest updates help customers enforce quality and compliance at scale, reduce the time to remediate vulnerabilities and provide continuous deployment for cloud-native and serverless applications.

"The rise of cloud-native architectures and increased fragmentation of infrastructure environments makes shipping software in a scalable and secure manner an incredible challenge," said Jyoti Bansal, CEO and co-founder, Harness. "That's why Harness is focused on building the next generation of software solutions and contributing to open source projects to make it easier to get to better software more quickly. Whether our customers are running applications in containers, in the cloud or on-premises, we are here to help. We are meeting our customers where they are and taking them to where they need to be in an increasingly multi-cloud world."

Harness Continuous Integration Enterprise

Continuous Integration Enterprise is the industry's first smart CI solution, with embedded AI/ML, enabling engineers to build and test their code in any environment, including SaaS or on-premises. Harness acquired open-source CI pioneer Drone.io in August, and Harness' CI Enterprise inherits many design concepts that Drone customers know and love, such as container-based pipeline steps that enable quick bootstrapping, low maintenance, easy customizations and parallel step execution.

For the first time, Harness introduces AI/ML to enable development teams to prioritize and reduce test cycle time by up to 75%. Instead of requiring all tests to be executed with every change, tests are correlated and isolated to changed code, allowing only relevant test cycles to run. Continuous Integration Enterprise also identifies gaps in test plans by highlighting code changes that are not covered by existing test cycles. Library caching and container image size optimization will soon be introduced, so engineers can run smarter, faster and more efficient builds with the resources that they have.

Harness Continuous Features

Continuous Features will be the first feature flag management solution to be deeply embedded into the CI/CD lifecycle, bringing new intelligence, clarity and simplified workflows for engineers to release and manage feature flags. Traditionally, engineering teams spend sprints cleaning up feature flags during build and test cycles, creating toil for engineers that slows down their velocity and pace of innovation.

Continuous Features solves the "feature flag nightmare" with a visual interface for feature verification and analytics. The easy-to-use dashboard monitors all flags, including active, inactive, live and unrequired flags, as well as customer issue tickets, making prioritization and remediation a breeze.

Additional updates to the Harness platform for software delivery include:

Harness Continuous Efficiency "Project Lightning" – In June, Harness released Continuous Efficiency , enabling developers and DevOps teams to proactively monitor their cloud usage and control spending in real time. Project Lightning helps customers lower on-demand compute and spot rates, and eliminate cloud waste on-demand. Project Lightning can save customers 40-75% on their public cloud bill—beyond existing CE savings—based on early feedback from customer trials.

– In June, Harness released , enabling developers and DevOps teams to proactively monitor their cloud usage and control spending in real time. Project Lightning helps customers lower on-demand compute and spot rates, and eliminate cloud waste on-demand. Project Lightning can save customers 40-75% on their public cloud bill—beyond existing CE savings—based on early feedback from customer trials. Harness Next Generation Continuous Delivery – Harness' flagship continuous delivery-as-a-service platform has been optimized for the developer experience, with core design principles around simplicity, scale and security. Updates include a new, intuitive user interface, GitOps and pipelines-as-code, bi-directional sync and conflict management and powerful templates to standardize deployments across teams.

– Harness' flagship continuous delivery-as-a-service platform has been optimized for the developer experience, with core design principles around simplicity, scale and security. Updates include a new, intuitive user interface, GitOps and pipelines-as-code, bi-directional sync and conflict management and powerful templates to standardize deployments across teams. Harness Next Generation Continuous Verification – Extends the concept of deployment verification to all cloud and application changes. Now, developers will have greater visibility into the impact of changes within any environment, such as container orchestration changes, auto-scaling changes, configuration changes or cluster changes. Continuous Verification has also been designed and built to work standalone with other CD solutions to provide customers with added choice and flexibility.

Harness CEO Jyoti Bansal also unveiled the company's first major step into the open source community following their acquisition of Drone.io in August, with several major OSS contributions planned over the next six to twelve months, as well as an open platform architecture and marketplace. For more information, register and view his {Unscripted} keynote presentation here .

Betas for these new Harness modules and updates will be available in Q4. To register for the program, visit harness.io/beta .

About Harness

Based in San Francisco, Harness is the only end-to-end platform for complete software delivery designed to provide a simple, safe and secure way for engineering and DevOps teams to release applications into production. Harness uses machine learning to detect the quality of deployments and automatically roll back failed ones, saving time and reducing the need for custom scripting and manual oversight. Harness customers include NCR, Kohl's, Discover Financial, Nationwide Insurance and McAfee. Follow Harness on Twitter or try Harness for free at harness.io.

Media Contact

Francesca DeAnda

Mission North for Harness

[email protected]

SOURCE Harness

Related Links

http://harness.io

